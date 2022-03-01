Climate change’s perils seen escalating

The dangers of climate change are mounting so rapidly that they could soon overwhelm the ability of both nature and humanity to adapt unless greenhouse gas emissions are quickly reduced, according to a scientific report released Monday.

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change -- a body of experts convened by the United Nations -- is the most detailed look yet at the threats posed by global warming. It concludes that nations are not doing nearly enough to protect cities, farms and coastlines from the hazards that climate change has unleashed so far, let alone from the even greater disasters in store as the planet continues to warm.

Written by 270 researchers from 67 countries, the report is "an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change."

The perils are already visible across the globe, the report said. Few nations are escaping unscathed.

Rising heat and drought are killing crops and trees, putting millions worldwide at increased risk of hunger and malnutrition, while mosquitoes carrying diseases like malaria and dengue are spreading into new areas. Roughly half the world's population currently faces severe water scarcity at least part of the year.

Blistering heat waves made worse by global warming have killed hundreds of people in the United States and Canada, ferocious floods have devastated Germany and China, and wildfires have raged out of control in Australia and Siberia.

"One of the most striking conclusions in our report is that we're seeing adverse impacts that are much more widespread and much more negative than expected," said Camille Parmesan, an ecologist at the University of Texas at Austin and one of the researchers who prepared the report.

To date, many nations have been able to partly limit the damage by spending billions of dollars each year on adaptation measures like flood barriers, air-conditioning or early-warning systems for tropical cyclones. But those efforts are too often "incremental," the report said.

Preparing for future threats, such as dwindling freshwater supplies or irreversible ecosystem damage, will require "transformational" changes that involve rethinking how people build homes, grow food, produce energy and protect nature.

The report also carries a stark warning: If temperatures keep rising, many parts of the world could soon face limits in how much they can adapt to a changing environment. If nations do not act quickly to slash fossil fuel emissions and halt global warming, more and more people will suffer unavoidable loss or be forced to flee their homes, creating dislocation on a global scale.

Global temperatures have already increased by an average of 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the 19th century, as humans have pumped heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere by burning coal, oil and gas for energy, and cutting down forests.

RISK TO FARMING

Many leaders, including President Joe Biden, have vowed to limit total global warming to no more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit compared with preindustrial levels.

That is the threshold beyond which scientists say the likelihood of catastrophic climate impacts increases significantly. But achieving that goal would require nations to all but eliminate their fossil-fuel emissions by 2050, and most are far off-track.

The world is currently on pace to warm somewhere between 3.6 degrees and 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit this century, experts have estimated.

"Unchecked carbon pollution is forcing the world's most vulnerable on a frog march to destruction -- now," Guterres said. "This abdication of leadership is criminal."

If average warming passes 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, even humanity's best efforts to adapt could falter, the report warns. The cost of defending coastal communities against rising seas could exceed what many nations can afford.

In some regions, including parts of North America, livestock and outdoor workers could face rising levels of heat stress that make farming increasingly difficult, said Rachel Bezner Kerr, an agricultural expert at Cornell University who contributed to the report.

"Beyond 1.5 [Celsius], we're not going to manage on a lot of fronts," said Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center and another author of the report. "If we don't implement changes now in terms of how we deal with physical infrastructure, but also how we organize our societies, it's going to be bad."

Poor nations are far more exposed to climate risks than rich countries. Between 2010 and 2020, droughts, floods and storms killed 15 times as many people in highly vulnerable countries, including those in Africa and Asia, than in the wealthiest countries, the report said.

That disparity has fueled a contentious debate: what the industrialized nations most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions owe developing countries. Low-income nations want financial help, both to defend against future threats and to compensate for damage they cannot avoid. The issue will be a focus when governments meet for the next U.N. climate summit in Egypt in November.

"Climate change is the ultimate injustice," said Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute, an environmental group. "If you don't live in a hot spot, imagine instead a roof blown away, a village well overwhelmed by saltwater, a failed crop, a job lost, a meal skipped -- all at once, again and again."

The report lays out strategies that nations can pursue to protect themselves, such as elevating homes above rising floodwaters or developing new crop varieties that can better tolerate heat and drought.

Humanity has already managed to reduce some of the harms from climate dangers. Over the past half-century, the number of deaths worldwide from storms, floods and other extreme weather events has fallen by more than half because of improved early warning systems and disaster management, the World Meteorological Organization has found.

Investments in public health have meant fewer people are succumbing to diseases like cholera, even as rising temperatures and heavier rainfall have facilitated their spread. But if global temperatures keep rising, adapting to climate change will become increasingly difficult, especially for poorer countries, the report said.





GREAT BARRIER REEF

There is much for the world to fear in Monday's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which bluntly states that the Great Barrier Reef is in crisis and suffering grave impacts from climate change, with frequent and severe coral bleaching caused by rising ocean temperatures.

The worst bleaching event, in 2016, affected over 90% of the reef, and a punishing succession of bleaching incidents has left the northern and middle portion of the reef system in a "highly degraded state," the report said.

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest living structure on the planet -- so large, in fact, that it is the only living thing on earth visible from space. It stretches over 1,400 miles and is home to more than 1,500 species of tropical fish, plus dolphins, whales, birds, and even giant, century-old clams.

That bleaching will continue along the reef is a virtual certainty, according to the panel. Perhaps even more ominously, the report suggests it may simply be too late to stop bleaching entirely.

The report predicts that ocean warming and marine heat waves will cause the loss and degradation of tropical shallow coral reefs, leading to "widespread destruction" of coral reef ecosystems. The report points to three previous mass bleaching events from 2016-20 that caused significant coral loss, and warns that there has been "mass mortality" of some coral species.

Despite the looming threat in its own back yard, Australia has lagged behind other wealthy countries in its greenhouse gas emissions reduction performance and pledges.

The issue is politically fraught in Australia, which is one of the world's largest exporters of coal and liquefied natural gas, and one of the highest greenhouse gas emitters per capita because of its heavy reliance on coal-fired power.

Recently, the government pledged to spend another $726,715,000 over nine years improving the reef's health. Critics argued that the money would do nothing to address rising ocean temperatures -- the main threat to coral.

The consequences of inaction go beyond the ecological to the economical: If bleaching persists, the panel estimates 10,000 jobs and $726,715,000 in revenue would be lost every year from declines in tourism alone. Pre-pandemic, the reef contributed $4.6 billion to the economy every year and typically supports about 64,000 jobs.

Around a billion people worldwide rely on coral reefs for their everyday living, says Scott Heron, a physics professor and reef science expert at James Cook University. Which is why, he says, a failure to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions could have devastating effects for humanity.

"It's going to affect real people and real people's lives," Heron says. "It's going to make a massive change to not just people in Australia, but people who subsist on reef services."

Information for this article was contributed by Brad Plumer and Raymond Zhong of The New York Times and by Kristen Gelineau of The Associated Press.