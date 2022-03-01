Election commissioners to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. today at the election center, 123 S. Main St.

The agenda includes poll site status (availability), appointment of election officials for the 2022 primary election, and review names and titles of candidates who filed for office, according to a news release.

Details: Michael Adam, chairman, Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, (870) 541-5475.

Day center to provide lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 and May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., and on April 9 at Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave.

The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release.

"Our mission serves as a resource to support individuals' families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society," said Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Small Works open at Alma; local artists included

The 2022 Small Works on Paper traveling artist exhibition will be open at the Alma Performing Arts Center gallery March 3-30.

The display features works by 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to an Arkansas Arts Council news release.

Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Locals among entities to achieve Arbor Day honor

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced that 49 Arkansas entities achieved recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of their commitments to effective urban forest management in 2021. These include southeast Arkansas agencies, according to a news release.

Area communities awarded the title of Tree City USA® include McGehee, Monticello, Pine Bluff, Star City and Warren.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences were recognized through the Tree Campus Higher Education program which helps colleges and universities establish and sustain healthy community forests.

A map of Tree City USA® Communities can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/tree-city-usa/. Details: arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.