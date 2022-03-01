Construction project manager running for Crawford County sheriff

VAN BUREN -- A project manager in heavy construction is one of four Crawford County residents running for county sheriff.

Wayne Sandusky filed for the position Tuesday as a Republican in the May 24 preferential primary election, according to the Crawford County Clerk's Office.

Sandusky, 64, said he works as a project manager for the company Harris United. He was born in Georgetown, Ohio, and grew up in Dyess in Arkansas' Mississippi County. Sandusky graduated from Rivercrest High School in 1975 and has lived north of Rudy in Crawford County for more than four years.

Sandusky said he worked for years in both the Fort Smith Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Fla., prior to entering construction.

Sandusky said he wants to make a difference in the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. This would include trying to obtain more money for the deputies to address being "short-handed" and improving the department's reserve section so experienced deputies who have retired can serve in it.

"A lot of the citizens are not satisfied with the way things are carried out, and I believe I can straighten those items out," Sandusky said. "I visited with citizens on a regular basis, going around talking to people, and the biggest thing the citizens say, they think it's time for a change."

Jim Damante was appointed sheriff in 2021 to serve what was left in the term started by Ron Brown, who retired.

The yearly salary for the job, which comes with a four-year term, is $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office. Other candidates who had filed for the position as of Friday include Daniel Perry, Shannon Gregory and James Mirus, all Republicans.