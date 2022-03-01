Crawford County chief deputy running for sheriff

VAN BUREN -- The chief deputy of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office is in pursuit of the top spot.

James Mirus, a Republican, filed for a four-year term in the seat Wednesday for the May 24 preferential primary election, according to the County Clerk's Office.

Mirus, 33, said he has worked in the Sheriff's Office since November 2010. He was born in Fort Smith but has lived in the Mountainburg area his entire life. He graduated from Mountainburg High School in 2006.

Mirus said he's also captain of the District 3 Volunteer Fire Department in Crawford County, which covers the Mountainburg, Chester, Locke, Turner and Graphic areas.

The previous Crawford County sheriff, Ron Brown, retired in 2021, after which Jim Damante was appointed to serve out the remainder of Brown's term.

Mirus said after this happened and he became chief deputy Sept. 2, he and Damante were able to raise employee salaries in the department without raising the 2022 budget and create a narcotics division, among other things. He would like to continue doing small things like these if elected sheriff, trying to make incremental changes rather than big changes at once to make them more obtainable.

"The biggest thing is I want to raise the level of professional law enforcement and corrections in Crawford County," Mirus said. "That's putting more guys on the street, more training, higher quality applicants, bring value back into the job."

Mirus also noted he's the only Sheriff's Office employee running for sheriff, and by extension, the only candidate who knows how the various aspects of the department work at this point.

The sheriff's yearly salary is set at $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office. Daniel Perry, Shannon Gregory and Wayne Sandusky, who are also Republicans, filed for the position as well by Friday.