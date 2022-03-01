Marriage Licenses

Lin Zhao, 51, and Sai Lin, 49, both of North Little Rock.

Shelly Gibbs, 38, and Cody Dillon, 36, both of Little Rock.

Ivan Viera Corral, 24, of San Antonio, and Ruby Trotter, 22, of Maumelle.

Brittany Harvey, 31, and Lee Angelo Jones, 32, both of Little Rock.

Steven Mcafee, 56, and Tyler Sinkey, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Lexington Mays, 22, and Victoria Hankins, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Micah Huckabee, 25, and Alexander Smith, 27, both of Little Rock.

George Roberts, 79, and Dana Barron, 38, both of Little Rock.

Cody Reynolds, 23, and Karson Dunn, 19, both of Conway.

Matthew Prince, 34, and Lacee Cowen, 24, both of Jacksonville.

Marion Strickland, 44, and Joshua Jeter, 41, both of Little Rock.

Eddie Grundy, 33, and Lisa Mercado, 37, both of Jacksonville.

Jaelon Scott, 24, and Haley Jones, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Clifton Barnes, 27, and Raven Barbee, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Joshua Tanner, 24, and Leah Cook, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jessica Rice, 34, and Jason Woods, 40, both of Little Rock.

Taylor Rogers, 28, and Melissa Fryxell, 27, both of Little Rock.

Osama Qattum, 23, and Paul Castleberry, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-586. Cole Bearden v. Sydney Bearden.

22-587. Madisyn Ivie v. Jay Ruiz.

22-588. Christa Wilson v. Alexander Atienza.

22-590. Cassandra Green v. Mark Green.

22-589. Katelyn Martin v. Henry Martin Jr.

22-591. Cameron Stoneking v. Christy Stoneking.

22-593. Veronica Zamora v. Domingo Zamora.

22-594. Dalton Dunlap v. Christina Dunlap.

22-595. Preston Bugg v. Sarah Paschall.

22-598. Ricky Calhoun Jr. v. Lorin Calhoun.

22-601. Nicole Marcum v. Matthew Marcum.

22-604. Neddy Brandon v. Latrina Brandon.

22-605. Carole Tillman v. Walter Tillman.

22-609. Ashley Sharp v. Jason Fitzgerald.

22-610. Robyn McMasters v. Joel McMasters.

22-621. Jeffrey Johnston v. Katelyn Johnston.

22-611. Tanya Thomas v. Terell Thomas Sr.

22-618. Michael Garland v. Khadijah Garland.

22-620. Sarah Zulfer v. Mason Deal.

GRANTED

20-3198. Riley Peek v. Richard Peek.

21-879. Ketia Armstrong v. Britton Armstrong.

21-2397. Beverly Robinson v. Anthony Robinson.

21-2857. Carolina Rios v. Esteban Rios Lopez.

21-3255. Tracy Cook v. Sharena Kennedy.

21-3308. Hannah Barnes v. Casey Barnes.

21-3490. Michelle Muhammad v. Kenny Muhammad.

21-3631. Donna Miller v. Eric Miller.

22-18. Marquita Calvin v. Aaron Calvin.

22-127. Hannah Frey v. Robert Christiansen.

22-133. Aubrey Huggins v. Billy Huggins.

22-189. Christopher Green v. Beth Green.