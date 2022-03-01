Fayetteville Planning Commission extends permit for Prairie Street Live to have live music at venue indefinitely

Other business

Fayetteville’s Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

• A preliminary plan for six residential lots southeast of Lawson Street and Vandeventer Avenue.

• A permit for multifamily dwellings on Vale Avenue north of Cato Springs Road.

• Rezoning half an acre on Ray Avenue north of Huntsville Road from residential single family up to four units an acre to up to eight units an acre.

Source: Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A music venue at the southern end of downtown can continue to have live music indefinitely, but any noise violation would prompt a review of its permit by the Planning Commission.

Planning commissioners voted 6-0 Monday to indefinitely extend the permit for Prairie Street Live, southwest of Prairie Street and West Avenue near the Razorback Greenway. The permit allows the venue to have live, outdoor music amplified with certain restrictions on hours, days of operation and sound levels.

Prairie Street Live is allowed to have amplified music up to two nights per week. Performances on Fridays or Saturdays can go until 11 p.m., but performances during any other day of the week must end at 9 p.m. The venue asked to have live music up to three nights per week and to extend Thursday hours to 10 p.m. It also asked to have its permit extended indefinitely, rather than having the commission review it yearly. The permit expired Feb. 19, and performances have been on hold while the business undergoes remodeling work.

The permit included a provision saying three cumulative noise ordinance violations would trigger a review from the commission. The venue had two such violations in November and December.

The commission decided to do away with that provision. Instead, the permit would refer to the noise ordinance as written in city code. The code says a conviction for a noise violation will bring the permit before the commission, and the commission could consider revoking the permit if city planning staff receive a written complaint from a resident, City Attorney Blake Pennington said.

Calls to the Police Department associated with Prairie Street Live increased from 10 in 2020 to 25 last year, according to city documents. Complaints included noise violations, disturbances, intoxicated people and requests for extra patrols.

Resident Mike Daily, who spoke to the commission via Zoom, said neighbors are not unreasonable but have been left with no remedy other than to call police. The commission would be unaware of issues with excessive noise without complaints made and citations given as a result, he said.

"It puts us in the position where we have to be the hall monitors," Daily said.

Twenty-two people spoke to the commission either in person or online through Zoom. Three people asked the commission to deny the venue's request for changes to its permit without the business finding ways to mitigate the sound. The rest spoke in support of Prairie Street Live's request or generally in support of the venue.

Jesse Elliott, chief strategy and creative officer with Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, said the region is increasing investment in music as a tourism draw. The venue's location downtown is appropriate, even if its proximity to a neighborhood can be tricky, he said.

"I can't help but be moved by a great community place when I see it, and I see it here at Prairie Street Live," Elliott said.

Owner April Lee said the business would be open to sound mitigation measures including building a concrete wall or some kind of barrier. However, she wanted the assurance of a permit that would not be subject to yearly reviews before committing to such an investment.

Lee said the request for additional hours and days of operation was meant to provide flexibility in booking performances. She said her staff has worked hard to adhere to the city's noise ordinance, and the two violations occurred after more than 100 shows. The violations disheartened her, she said.

"We want to do what's necessary to comply with the noise ordinance," Lee said.

Three City Council members together can appeal a Planning Commission decision on a conditional use permit on behalf of a resident.