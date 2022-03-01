Troopers: Fiery rollover crash kills 1 in Mayflower

One person was killed Sunday after their vehicle overturned multiple times and caught fire in Mayflower, troopers said.

The driver, whose name, age, and residence were listed as “unknown” on a preliminary crash report from state police, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup south on Arkansas 89, north of Clinton Road, when the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m., according to authorities.

The Chevrolet veered off the highway and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn several times, according to the report. Troopers said the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

A separate wreck on Sunday killed a Pine Bluff woman and injured two men, according to police.

Cheryl S. Rhoades, 68, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion east on 31st Avenue when the vehicle “pulled across” Cherry Street from the stop sign, according to a preliminary crash report.

The vehicle was struck by a 2015 Dodge Charger that was going south on Cherry Street, according to police.

Authorities said Rhoades was killed as a result of the wreck. The driver of the Charger, a 45-year-old man, and his passenger, a 59-year-old man, both of Pine Bluff, were injured as a result, the report states.

Authorities described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 76 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.











