Flags lowered to half-staff for fallen Arkansas firefighter, corrections officer

Today at 3:25 a.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the state flag of Arkansas to be lowered to half-staff for West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang and Sgt. Joshua Caudell with the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Lang was traveling to Pine Bluff to attend an EMT clinical training class Saturday when he stopped to provide assistance during a traffic incident on the side of the interstate.

As he was responding, he was fatally struck by a passing 18-wheeler.

Caudell, a member of the Department of Corrections K-9 tracking team, was fatally wounded Monday morning while assisting the Pulaski County sheriff's office with a manhunt.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until Wednesday for Lang, and to Saturday for Caudell.

Print Headline: Hutchinson orders U.S., state flags lowered to half-staff

