FORT SMITH -- The Police Department is asking for any information to help it locate a suspect in an attempted bank robbery Tuesday.

A man fled the scene, First National Bank of Fort Smith at 2000 Midland Blvd., by bicycle, according to a post on the Police Department's Twitter account. Those with information are asked to call 911 or (479) 709-5000. Reward-eligible tips must be submitted over the phone at 78-CRIME.

