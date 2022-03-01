High-speed crash damages PB market

Entergy crews repaired a damaged light pole on Blake Street near Hepburn Avenue in Pine Bluff on Monday morning, two days after a vehicle ran into the Blake Street Fish Market.

According to a Pine Bluff police crash report, nine people were inside the business at 1130 S. Blake St. at 3:55 p.m. Saturday when a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by Laron T. Dismuke, 19, of Pine Bluff, struck the building and damaged the northeast exterior. Dismuke and seven people inside complained of pain, the report indicated, but no visible injuries were reported.

The damage to the fish market was still visible when the power company repaired the pole that was struck as a result of the incident.

According to the police narrative, the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, identified as Aaron Fenters, 20, of White Hall, said he was traveling south on Blake Street when he saw a tractor being driven between the center and driving lanes. Fenters reportedly saw Dismuke's vehicle approach him from another lane when Fenters attempted to change into Dismuke's lane to avoid the tractor. Dismuke told police his bumper struck Fenters' and sent Dismuke into the pole before colliding with a third vehicle, which was parked and occupied, before going into the fish market.

The driver of the tractor, a witness who was not inside the market and another driver traveling behind the scene all told police that Fenters and Dismuke were traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

No arrests were made, but Fenters was cited for making an unsafe lane change and not providing proof of insurance.

Damage to the three involved vehicles totaled $22,000, authorities said. An estimate for the damage to the fish market was not listed.

Calls to the fish market resulted in busy dial tones Monday. A man listed as a co-owner of the fish market could not immediately be reached.

The incident occurred one day before a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 31st Avenue and Cherry Street in Pine Bluff that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

The deceased driver operated a 2019 Ford Fusion that was traveling east on 31st, according to a police news release. The driver of a 2015 Dodge Charger traveling south on Cherry was sent to a local hospital.

The names of the drivers were still not released as of Monday, as police have had difficulty locating the next of kin, police Sgt. Richard Wegner said. He added that the collision occurred as someone was driving another person to the hospital.

The conditions of the passenger and surviving driver were not available. Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, which was still under investigation, police said.