Hong Kong covid cases hit day record of 34,446

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong reported a record 34,466 new coronavirus infections Monday as deaths continued to climb, as authorities assess the possibilities of locking down the city.

Hong Kong is grappling with a coronavirus surge driven primarily by the omicron variant. Nearly 94% of the city's total case count has come from its current wave.

Daily cases have more than quadrupled from a week ago, when the city reported over 7,500 infections.

"Once every three days the case number will double," said Albert Au, principal medical and health officer of the city's Centre for Health Protection during a daily virus briefing. "We think that the number will continue to climb."

The city also reported 87 deaths Monday, including 67 people who were unvaccinated. Hong Kong has reported 205,780 infections so far, with 744 deaths.

Health authorities said the government could implement measures that may involve "asking people to stay at home."

JAPAN EASING BORDERS

Japan this week will ease tough coronavirus border controls that have been criticized as xenophobic and damaging to the economy. The new rules, however, provide only a slight improvement: 5,000 new entrants per day, instead of the current 3,500, and nowhere near the estimated 64,000 a day that were entering for long-term visits before the pandemic.

The 5,000 daily arrivals also includes Japanese nationals returning to the country, which means hundreds of thousands of foreigners will still struggle to enter.

An estimated half million foreign students, teachers, workers accredited as technical interns and business travelers have been locked out and waiting to get in for nearly two years. Under the policy that takes effect today, it would take several more months of patience before everyone can get in.

Japan has banned nearly all entries of non-resident foreigners since early in the pandemic. The country announced an easing in November but quickly reversed that decision after the omicron variant emerged elsewhere in the world.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will consider a further relaxation of border controls based on a scientific assessment of the omicron variant, infection levels in and outside Japan and other countries' quarantine measures.

S. KOREAN RULE RELAXED

South Korea will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter any indoor space starting today, removing a key preventive measure during a fast-developing omicron surge that's elevating hospitalizations and deaths.

The Health Ministry's announcement on Monday came as the country set another one-day record in covid-19 deaths with 114. More than 710 covid-19 patients were in critical or serious conditions.

Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, said rescinding the "anti-epidemic pass" would free more health workers to help monitor nearly 800,000 virus patients with mild or moderate symptoms who have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

About 250,000 people per day in the past week received free rapid antigen tests at public health offices and testing stations. According to the ministry, about half of those came for 24-hour proofs of negative tests.

Since December, adults had been required to show their vaccination status or present a proof of negative tests to enter potentially crowded spaces.

But the policy had already been challenged by court rulings in cities such as Daegu, where a district judge last week ruled the measures as excessive for people in their 50s and younger.

Park said authorities have no plans to reintroduce the anti-epidemic pass unless the pandemic undergoes another major change.

NEW ZEALAND DROPS ISOLATION

New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to remove coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the requirement that vaccinated travelers isolate for a week after arriving would end on Wednesday. Initially the changes will apply only to returning New Zealanders, as tourists are still not allowed to visit.

Travelers will still need to test negative for the virus before leaving and after arriving.

"I know this will be welcome news to the members of our team overseas, eager to travel home to see loved ones as soon as possible," Ardern said. "We can't wait to see you."

Ardern said Monday her Cabinet was considering fully reopening the borders to tourists sooner than the current scheduled date of July for Australians and October for those from elsewhere.

New Zealand has been recording about 15,000 cases of covid-19 per day, up from 2,000 just 10 days ago as an outbreak of the omicron variant spreads.

Information for this article was contributed by Mari Yamaguchi, Kim Tong-Hyung, Nick Perry and staff members of The Associated Press.