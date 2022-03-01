• Peter Tira of California's Department of Fish and Wildlife thought "what's problematic about this bear is how large it is," but it turns out that a 500-pound black bear blamed for damaging 30 properties around Lake Tahoe is actually a three-bear battalion involved in 150 incidents.

• Arthur von Wiesenberger, a water expert, said "the consistency in winners ... with different panels of judges validates the choices," as Montpelier, Ohio, won Best Municipal Water at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting, while last year's champ placed second.

• Neal Pinkston, district attorney general in Hamilton County, Tenn, placed two relatives on leave after the state comptroller's office found he'd violated a policy against nepotism by marrying his chief of staff and hiring her brother as an investigator.

• Chuck Younger, a Mississippi state senator, said much of the Black Prairie Wildlife Management Area has just been allowed to "grow up in thickets" as he endorsed a proposal to return the land to private ownership, though it features some of the state's last native prairie.

• Heath Clark, a House member in Georgia, said it's "the No. 1 issue that I hear people calling and asking us to do something regarding" as the state weighs exempting military retirement pay from state income tax.

• Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah, Ga., said the goal is to make the holiday more family-friendly and spread the profits among more local businesses as the city resurrects its St. Patrick's Day parade, contending with public drunkenness as well as the pandemic.

• Thomas Ahart, superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, is resigning after a tenure that included a standoff with the governor over virus protections that led to a public reprimand, expressing satisfaction with his accomplishments but conceding the job could be "frustrating and exhausting."

• Anthony Rothert of the ACLU of Missouri welcomed the Wentzville School Board's reversal of its decision to remove Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" from libraries in the face of criticism and a class-action lawsuit, "but the fact remains that six books are still banned."

• Joseph Rushing is among parents endorsing the consolidation of rival high schools in Simpson County, Miss., noting, "A lot of people that I've heard from are upset because you're going from two starting quarterbacks to one."