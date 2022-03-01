Know the room

Jerry Seinfeld once said the newspaper is an amazing thing. Because all the news from the previous day fits into it perfectly. By the word! And it happens every time.

Funny stuff. But a newspaper does have space considerations. And a paper can't print everything. (We remember the yelled plea from the 1994 movie "The Paper" as a copy editor approached deadline: "I don't have 10 inches for Nazis!")

We noticed there was a small story in the paper Monday about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and fire-breather. According to the (partial) story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she "headlined a white nationalist conference in Florida where attendees cheered Russia's invasion of Ukraine and chanted the name of President Vladimir Putin shortly before she was introduced."

That was part of the story. The other parts don't make her look any better.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been to the right of most of her party since she came on the national stage. But she might be known more for conspiracy theories and the "gazpacho police" than anything else lately.

Then . . . .

Late last week, she went to something called the America First Political Action Conference. It's apparently held to counter the CPAC conference, because, as you know, the CPAC convention isn't right-wing enough for some.

This America First PAC was organized by Nick Fuentes, who the papers describe as a "prominent white nationalist" who marched at that Charlottesville rally in 2017. According to The Washington Post, before introducing Representative Greene, Mr. Fuentes told the crowd: "Now they're going on about Russia and Vladimir Putin is Hitler--they say that's not a good thing." Reportedly he said that last part with a smirk.

(Pause.)

Then Mr. Fuentes asked the crowd to give a round of applause to Russia, and the crowd chanted "Putin! Putin!"

And still, Representative Greene took to the stage to speak.

(Longer pause.)

After the event, and after most of the sane American commentators called her out, Representative Greene stumbled about that she didn't know about Mr. Fuentes, or his views, and only spoke at the conference to engage with the audience: "I do not know Nick Fuentes. I never heard him speak. I've never seen a video. I don't know what his views are so I'm not aligned with anything controversial. What I can tell you is I went to his event last night to address his very large following."

Gosh, she should tell her PR folks to do more research.

Republicans are set up to win a bunch of elections this fall. Which usually happens in off-year elections for the opposing party. Especially when a president of the other party has such dismal approval ratings.

But those of us who lean starboard should make sure to dismiss the crazies, who are always willing to take over the conversation. Just as Bill Buckley challenged the Birchers in the 1960s. Thinking conservatives should take on today's Birchers in the modern era.

It may have been Mitt Romney, a former presidential nominee for the GOP, who put it best this weekend. When discussing Representative Greene's comments, and where she made them, he quoted a line from "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid":

"Morons. I've got morons on my team."

You've also got a lot of smart, patriotic, well-intentioned people on the team. The rest of us just have to make our voices heard above those who would shout such crazy stuff.