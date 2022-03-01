Legislative panel OKs plan that calls for stipends for full-time lawmen, $37.6M to assist developmentally disabled

Legislation that would grant one-time stipends to full-time city and county law enforcement officers, state probation and parole officers and state troopers in the next fiscal year advanced Monday through a legislative panel.

A proposal that would clear the way for significant pay increases for Arkansas state troopers in the coming fiscal year starting July 1 cleared the Joint Budget Committee's Special Language Subcommittee.

The panel also endorsed a proposal to set aside $37.6 million at the state Department of Human Services in fiscal 2023 for reducing the state's waiting list for the developmentally disabled to receive services in their homes and communities.

Today is the 16th day of the fiscal session. Legislative leaders said they are aiming to wrap up business in the fiscal session within the next two weeks.

On Monday afternoon, the Joint Budget Committee's Special Language Subcommittee recommended approval of Senate Bill 103 by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, that would create the Arkansas Full-Time Law Enforcement Stipend Act of 2022.

Under the bill, full-time city and county certified law enforcement officers and state Department of Corrections probation and parole officers, who are certified, would receive one-time $5,000 stipends, and state troopers would receive one-time $2,000 stipends.

SB103 states that the General Assembly intends for the salary stipends to be awarded "to our state troopers, our deputy county sheriffs, our city and municipal police officers, our officers engaged in closely supervising our probationers and parolees, detectives who solve crimes, our patrolmen and patrolwomen, our criminal investigators, and any of the other certified law enforcement officers, who patrol and work our streets, who are the face of our communities, and who are active every day in protecting the public and stopping and investigating crime."

Eligible full-time law enforcement officers employed as of July 1, 2022, and officers hired after July 1, 2022, but on or before Jan. 31, 2023, who meet the eligibility requirements are entitled to the stipends, according to the Department of Finance and Administration's legislative impact statement on SB103.

The bill would require the chief fiscal officer to transfer $50 million from the general revenue allotment reserve fund to a law enforcement stipend grant fund to provide funding for the stipends. Hickey said he doesn't expect the stipends to cost a total of $50 million, and any leftover funds would be transferred back to the general revenue allotment reserve fund.

The projected cost of the stipends is about $40.46 million in fiscal 2023 based on 7,300 officers receiving $5,000 stipends and 542 eligible officers receiving $2,000 stipends, the finance department estimated.

The Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training will certify to the finance department the officers eligible for the stipends, and the finance department will distribute the stipends to the eligible law enforcement agencies, which will distribute the stipends to the officers, according to the finance department.

At the start of the fiscal session, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for the General Assembly to authorize using about $45 million in general revenue surplus funds to make a one-time $5,000 payment to each city and county certified law enforcement officer, and for the proposal to cover other front-line officers.

STATE POLICE

The Special Language Subcommittee on Monday endorsed a proposed amendment to House Bill 1026 that would require the Division of Arkansas State Police to implement a salary administration grid, effective July 1, after review by the Legislative Council or Joint Budget Committee's personnel subcommittee, in the event additional general revenue funds become available to the Department of Public Safety as determined by the state's chief fiscal officer.

HB1026 is the state Department of Public Safety appropriation for fiscal 2023.

Hutchinson has proposed a $7.4 million increase in the Arkansas State Police's general revenue budget to $78 million in fiscal 2023.

Under the amendment proposed by a Joint Budget Committee co-chairman Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, "[a]ll employees in the certified law enforcement officer classifications, including recruits, at the Department of Public Safety are eligible for the increase in the salary administration grid," and the grid increase would be in addition to any cost-of-living or performance-based increases provided in fiscal 2023.

"Notwithstanding other provisions of law, salaries established by this section may exceed the maximum pay level for the grade assigned to the classification by no more than twenty percent ... for any affected employee," according to Jean's amendment.

The average annual salary for state troopers would increase from the current $44,944 to $54,130, and for troopers first class from the current $53,035 to $60,006 under the proposed legislation, according to Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

The average annual salary for corporals would increase from the current $63,612 to $71,237 and for sergeants from $74,319 to $84,439, while the average annual salary for lieutenants would increase from $84,229 to $94,076, for captains from $94,277 to $105,166, and for majors from $107,541 to $116,772, Sadler said.

DISABILITY LIST

The legislative panel advanced an amendment to Senate Bill 54 that would set aside the first $37.6 million of the funding allocated to the state Department of Human Services' grants account to be used only for home and community-based services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities under the Community and Employment Medicaid Supports Waiver program or a successor Medicaid Waiver program.

SB54 is the appropriation for the Department of Human Services' appropriation for fiscal 2023. At the close of fiscal 2023, any unexpended funds set aside for this purpose will be required to be transferred and made available for the same purpose in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, under the amendment. Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, proposed the amendment.

Hutchinson has proposed a $66.3 million increase in the Department of Human Services' general revenue budget to $1.84 billion, including devoting $37.6 million to reduce the waiting list for developmentally disabled people to receive services in their homes and communities.

In mid-December, Hutchinson unveiled his plan to provide services by June 2025 to the 3,204 people on the state's waiting list for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who want to stay in their homes and communities.

SUCCEED SCHOLARSHIPS

The Special Language Subcommittee recommended approval of an amendment to Senate Bill 63 that would require the Department of Education to budget, allocate and spend a total of $6.3 million for the Succeed Scholarship Program to support scholarships for eligible students statewide.

The program provides private school vouchers to students in foster care, students with disabilities and the children of active-duty or reserve members of the U.S. military. SB63 is a state Department of Education appropriation for fiscal 2023.

State Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, who proposed the amendment to SB63, said flat state funding for the program means fewer scholarships for students, and there's already a waiting list for the program.

Asked whether he supports the proposed increase in funding for the program, Hutchinson said afterward "I support the Succeeds Scholarship and its funding.

"In terms of the increase, I want to make sure this does not harm our public education budget," the governor said in a written statement.

GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL

The panel endorsed an amendment to Senate Bill 64 that would require the state Department of Education, prior to the beginning of the Arkansas Governor's School program each year, to review and approve the proposed curriculum for the program year and maintain oversight of its implementation for consistency and accuracy.

Senate Bill 64 is the Department of Education's appropriation for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education in fiscal 2023. Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, proposed the amendment.

PREGNANCY RESOURCE CENTERS

The Special Language Subcommittee recommended approval of Senate Bill 102 by Hickey that would tap $1 million in state rainy-day funds to provide grants to pregnancy resource centers.

Referring to speculation that some lawmakers agreed to provide state funding to pregnancy resource centers in exchange for the Arkansas Family Council not supporting anti-abortion legislation proposed by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, that includes a civil cause of action, Hickey reiterated Monday that there was not "a deal" and there "was never" an intent to the send the grant funds through a "middleman."

Under Hickey's SB102, the state Department of Finance and Administration would be required to create a grant program to provide grants directly to pregnancy resource centers in fiscal year 2023.

The bill would define a pregnancy resource center as an organization existing as of Jan. 1, 2022, that seeks to provide a range of services to "individuals facing an unintended pregnancy with the intention of encouraging pregnant women to give birth to their unborn children" and "[d]oes not perform, prescribe, provide referrals for or encourage abortion, or affiliate with any organization that performs, prescribes, provides referrals for, or encourage abortion."

Under the bill, a pregnancy resource center would include organizations traditionally known as "crisis pregnancy organizations"; maternity homes; adoption agencies; and social service agencies that provide material support and other assistance to individuals facing an unintended pregnancy to help those individuals give birth to their unborn children.