Defending Huckabee

In Sunday's Voices, Andy Connaughton trashed Mike Huckabee's record on health care. I'm uniquely qualified to correct his bad memory as the Medicaid director during most of Governor Huckabee's tenure.

I watched Huckabee make the decision to do ARKids First (even naming it), giving me the chance to stand up a program that gave coverage to over 200,000 kids. I watched him make a decision and instruct me to extend Medicaid to undocumented pregnant women who we knew would give birth to a citizen; prenatal care was vital. I watched him reject the forces of greed who wanted to monetize the state's tobacco settlement for pet projects but instead go to bat via the ballot initiative to put it successfully on the ballot to all be spent on health services, making today's UAMS College of Public Health and many other health services a reality.

I believe no governor has a better record on enhancing Arkansas health care than Mike Huckabee.

RAY HANLEY

Little Rock

Must take firm stand

Mr. Vladimir Putin is Europe's new Hitler. And like Hitler, if we do not take a firm stand against him from the outset, he will continue to threaten Western democracies.

While supporting President Biden's economic sanctions against Russia, we should go further and sanction Russia's energy companies and remove all of Russia from the SWIFT banking network, so they cannot profit from their export of energy. As long as Mr. Putin can export energy to Europe, he will continue to be a bully and worse to countries around him and Western democracies.

Long-term, we should help European countries adopt more sustainable methods of energy production so they do not have to import Russian gas and oil.

MARK MENGEL

Little Rock

History repeats itself

Apparently Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus is playing Mussolini to Vladimir Putin's Hitler these days. May they both suffer the same fate.

PATRICK KECK

Maumelle

Nonsensical spending

There is now an electronic device that can be implanted to keep women with overactive bladders from urinating on themselves. It provides sacral nerve stimulation. It can be reprogrammed by the user to meet her individual needs. I understand the price tag is around $50,000, and it has been approved by the FDA and Medicare.

What a waste. How many incontinence pads can be purchased for that amount of money? If we don't stop this nonsensical spending, we are doomed to fail the needs of the most vulnerable people in our nation. Enough is enough!

PATRICIA PHILLIPS

Little Rock

In another universe

Have you been to Florida in the winter? It is just full of Canadians. What if Justin Trudeau looked down from Ottawa and noticed this?

He might say, "Those are Canadians. They want to be part of Canada. I think we should annex Florida as our new province."

The ex-president Trump might say, "That Trudeau is brilliant. That's savvy. That's genius. He's just taking over Florida for pennies. Wonderful." (A genius; or a Hitler mini-me.)

And Tucker Carlson might say, "Who benefits from protecting Florida? The guy that was elected to govern that state is a dictator. The election was stolen down there. We have evidence that Florida is plotting against its neighboring states." (Families crossing into Texas--no. Tanks rolling over Tampa--no problem.)

Then the army might arrive and the Canadian Air Force could begin bombing Miami.

Floridians might say, "We're huddled in bomb shelters. There's blood on the ground. This is our state. It's our home. A foreign nation is invading. Can a nation just move in and take over another nation just because Canada has a bigger army? Can't anyone help?"

And in our super-devout Christian way, we might say, "I am not my brother's state's keeper. Let them die in Florida as long as I'm safe here. Arkansas first."

And I might say, "Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it."

BARBARA TRUESDELL

Hot Springs Village

Incompetency in D.C.

It seems our current administration, since its first day in office a little over a year ago, has done everything it could to damage the energy industry in this country. Stopping pipelines, curtailing drilling and exploration, cutting financing to the industry. Each step helps Russia enrich its treasury. One way to hurt Russia is to let our energy industry loose to produce, giving us and the world an option to Russian energy, be it natural gas or oil.

The comment by the climate czar John Kerry about this war distracting the world from climate change is ludicrous at best, saying people dying today is not as important as something that might or might not happen 30 to 50 years from now. And I hate to say it, but humans will never be able to control the environment. There are too many factors we have no control over; volcanoes and water vapor are just two.

Joe Biden has shown again that he is incompetent. The real shame is at this time is there is no good option. Vice President Kamala Harris has shown herself as also incompetent. If it were possible, we should replace not only the present administration, but all 535 members of Congress. The professional politicians have shown they have no regard for the people of the country; they are only interested in power and money and keeping and getting more of the same.

MIKE SCOTT

Benton