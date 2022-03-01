Little Rock police officer in stable condition after I-630 motorcycle crash

A Little Rock police officer patrolling on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon was seriously injured in a wreck on Interstate 630 but is in stable condition, according to a tweet from the department.

The officer was in the hospital for treatment after a crash on I-630 near John Barrow Road, department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The officer was not identified, but a Twitter post from the department said he has been with the agency since 2009.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the collision. Edwards said police do not think it was a hit-and-run.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler was not immediately able to comment on the crash.