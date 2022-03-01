Man, 24, charged in fatal Conway shooting

A 24-year-old man is facing charges including first-degree murder and terroristic act in the Saturday fatal shooting of another man, Conway police said.

Tyrius Harris was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by certain persons and carrying a weapon, according to Conway police.

Officers were dispatched early Saturday to the intersection of Neal and Garland streets in response to shots fired, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and the victim, later identified as David Hood Jr., 40, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Harris was booked into the Faulkner County jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail inmate roster.