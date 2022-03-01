Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Searchers recover body of missing Johnson County man; dog found alive

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:28 a.m.
Police tape

Authorities on Monday found the body of a 62-year-old man who was reported missing last week in Johnson County.

Timothy Reel of Spadra was last seen on Feb. 21, according to a Facebook post from the Johnson County sheriff’s office. His all-terrain vehicle and pit bull were also missing, the post states.

Deputies located his cell phone and truck at his residence, authorities said. A ground search was initiated and K-9s, ATVs, boats and drones were also used.

According to the post, deputies found the vehicle abandoned in the Spadra Bottoms.

Reel was located around 9:30 a.m. Monday, about a quarter of a mile from where deputies found his ATV, authorities said in a separate post. His dog, who was found alive, was still beside him, the post states.

Deputies were able to safely capture the animal and it was immediately taken to a local vet to be examined, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities said the coroner's office will determine the cause of death. No foul play was suspected.




ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT