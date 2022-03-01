Searchers recover body of missing Johnson County man; dog found alive

Authorities on Monday found the body of a 62-year-old man who was reported missing last week in Johnson County.

Timothy Reel of Spadra was last seen on Feb. 21, according to a Facebook post from the Johnson County sheriff’s office. His all-terrain vehicle and pit bull were also missing, the post states.

Deputies located his cell phone and truck at his residence, authorities said. A ground search was initiated and K-9s, ATVs, boats and drones were also used.

According to the post, deputies found the vehicle abandoned in the Spadra Bottoms.

Reel was located around 9:30 a.m. Monday, about a quarter of a mile from where deputies found his ATV, authorities said in a separate post. His dog, who was found alive, was still beside him, the post states.

Deputies were able to safely capture the animal and it was immediately taken to a local vet to be examined, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities said the coroner's office will determine the cause of death. No foul play was suspected.











