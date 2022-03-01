BASEBALL

MLB labor talks go past midnight

JUPITER, Fla. -- Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into early Tuesday morning as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management's deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.

The sides met nearly a dozen times Monday, and negotiations carried on past midnight as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained very far apart on key issues.

Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice -- once more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.

"We're working at it,'" Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.

Deputy commissioner Dan Halem and executive vice president Morgan Sword were key figures in the meetings, including for a series of brief sessions that also included senior vice president Pat Houlihan late Monday.

Negotiations went into a ninth straight day after the league and players met just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail, both agreeing to funnel more money to young players but entering the day far apart on many economic terms.

Manfred said a deal had to be reached by Monday to maintain four weeks of spring training ahead of a 162-game schedule. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which led to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides sensed an agreement within reach.

The union has not said whether it agrees with the deadline, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.

