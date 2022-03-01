• Former Attorney General William Barr writes in a new memoir that former President Donald Trump's "self-indulgence and lack of self control" cost him the 2020 election and says "the absurd lengths to which he took his 'stolen election' claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill." In the book, "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General," Barr also calls on his fellow Republicans to pick someone else as the party's nominee for 2024, calling the prospect of another run by Trump "dismaying." "Donald Trump has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed," Barr writes. The memoir defends his own actions in the Trump administration that provoked criticism. Barr was long considered an ally of Trump's, but they fell out toward the end of the administration when Barr refused to go along with Trump's claims that the election had been stolen. Trump previously denounced Barr, calling him a "swamp creature" and a "RINO" -- meaning Republican in name only -- who "was afraid, weak and frankly, now that I see what he is saying, pathetic." Barr portrays Trump as a president who -- despite sometimes displaying "the menacing mannerisms" of a strongman ruler as a "schtick" to project an image of strength -- had operated within guardrails set up by his advisers and achieved many conservative policy goals. But Trump "lost his grip" after the election, he writes. "He stopped listening to his advisers, became manic and unreasonable, and was off the rails," Barr writes. "He surrounded himself with sycophants, including many whack jobs from outside the government, who fed him a steady diet of comforting but unsupported conspiracy theories."

• Mick Jagger and Questlove, whose actual name is Ahmir Thompson, are teaming up to produce a four-part documentary series on soul legend James Brown for the A&E Network. "James Brown: Say It Loud" is expected to premiere next year. The Rolling Stones frontman described Brown, who died in 2006, as "a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning." Questlove, leader of the Roots, is riding high from "Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)," his Oscar-nominated documentary on a series of Harlem concerts described as the Black Woodstock. "The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture," Questlove said.