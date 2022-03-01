Neighbors: Team riding confidence

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday and secured the No. 8 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament.

Arka n - sas (17-12) grabbed the lead for good late in the third quarter and held off Mississippi State 87-79, as sophomore Sasha Goforth led six Razorbacks in double figures with 20 points.

The Razorbacks (17-12) will face Missouri (18-11) at noon Central on Thursday in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Tigers knocked off 15th-ranked Florida 78-73 on Sunday to close the regular season. The winner gets South Carolina, not only the top seed but the No. 1 team in the country, at noon Friday.

Games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Saturday’s semifinals will be on ESPNU, while the championship game will be on ESPN2.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors believes his team is headed into the tournament with confidence.

He got the chance to watch some of all of the other games on Sunday since the Razorbacks were the last one to start. He said Sunday’s performance shows the Razorbacks’ potential.





“I think it shows you the type of team we can be,” Neighbors said. “I watched all the games today and every person on their games were talking about teams going into the tournament that had a chance to make a run. I didn’t hear our name one time.

“I get it. I understand why. They don’t get a chance to watch all the games … but we’ve played really good against really, really good teams this year. So I dunno. We might go down there and win it all. We might go down there and lost our first one. But I’m going down there with a lot of confidence and I know our team is too.” Arkansas has beaten Missouri twice already this season. The Razorbacks got off to a strong start in an 83-73 win at home on Jan. 9, then used a big second half to rally for an 88-71 win in Columbia, Mo., on Feb. 13.

Arkansas outscored Missouri 54-30 in the second half on the road, after trailing by seven points at halftime. Freshman Samara Spencer scored 15 of her 22 points in the final two quarters, while Amber Ramirez added 14 of her game-high 25 after halftime.

The Gamecocks (25-1) have won 15 in a row. LSU (25-4) is the No. 2 seed, followed by Tennessee at No. 3 and Ole Miss is N0. 4. Those four teams all received byes and won’t play until Friday.

LSU defeated Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., 57-54 on Sunday to grab the second spot. The Rebels (22-7) crossed the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2004.

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first season in Baton Rouge, guided the Tigers to an impressive season as they were picked seventh in the SEC preseason coaches poll. Ole Miss also beat the preseason predictions as coaches picked the Rebels to finish eighth.

No. 12 seed Texas A&M opens the tournament against No. 13 Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by 11 seed Alabama facing Auburn. The Texas A&M-Vanderbilt winner gets No. 5 Florida, while No. 6 Georgia takes on the Auburn-Alabama survivor.

The Aggies (14-14) have lost five straight in Coach Gary Blair’s final season, but Vanderbilt comes in having lost seven of eight. Texas A&M’s 4-10 conference record was the worst since Blair’s second season in College Station in 2004-05 when the Aggies went 4-12 in the Big 12.

SEC Women’s Tournament

At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

All times Central

Wednesday’s games

Game 1 No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.

Game 2 No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 14 Auburn, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 3 No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Missouri, noon Game 4 No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 No. 7 Kentucky. vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

Game 6 No. 6 Georgia vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 7 No. 1 South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner, noon Game 8 No. 4 Ole Miss vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 No. 2 LSU vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10 No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Game 11 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Championship Game Game 13 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m.









