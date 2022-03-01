



LR mall's retailers

set to host job fair

Park Plaza and the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services will hold a job fair for the mid-town Little Rock shopping mall's retailers on Saturday.

The participating retailers at the mall at 6000 W. Markham St. are seeking to fill more than a dozen positions, according to the Park Plaza website.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Retailers will be set up in the Food Court and at storefronts. The Workforce Services mobile unit will be in the mall parking lot to allow people to apply online or have their resumes printed.

Retailers looking to fill openings include Zales, Altar'd State, Foot Locker, Champs, American Eagle, Forever 21, Pandora, Chick-fil-a and T-Mobile.

CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tenn., Park Plaza's previous owner, filed for bankruptcy more than a year ago. CBL emerged from bankruptcy but without Park Plaza. The mall's lender foreclosed on the property and it was sold at auction to the lender last fall.

-- Noel Oman

First Horizon bought

by TD Bank Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying regional bank First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal, its biggest ever, hoping to broaden its footprint in the southeastern U.S.

The deal would create one of the top six banks in the U.S., the companies said Monday, with approximately $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 locations serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states.

TD Bank Group will pay $25 for each share of First Horizon Corp.

"The Southeastern U.S. represents a tremendous opportunity for TD and the addition of First Horizon's commercial and specialty banking capabilities will position us as a leading national player in commercial banking," said TD Chief Executive Officer Leo Salom.

In addition to its home state of Tennessee, First Horizon operates in Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. It also has important footholds in major southern urban centers like Atlanta, Dallas and Houston.

-- The Associated Press

3.94 loss puts index

at closing of 761.70

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 761.70, down 3.94.

"U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday following powerful Western sanctions against Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukraine, with defense stocks and cybersecurity stocks rallying. Shares of Tesla jumped 7% after favorable comments out of Germany regarding the final phase of the approval process for Tesla's planned factory there," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



