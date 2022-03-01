Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Joseph Donahoe, 36, of 1301 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Donahoe was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Victoria Palmer, 32, of 301 N. 35th St. No. 14 in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Palmer was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Dustin Turner, 33, of 364 Bunch Lane in Elkins, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Turner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Shannon Murray, 34, of 1426 S. Apollo Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Murray was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gentry

• Lyle Smith, 51, of 277 Eastern Ave. in Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Smith was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Hunter De La Garza, 23, of 3101 N. Woods Lane F-11 in Little Flock, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. De La Garza was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Michael Waste, 31, of 2817 Granny Smith Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault, robbery and false imprisonment. Waste was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Jayson Garcia, 18, of 1009 Mayes Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Garcia was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Braxton Campbell, 29, of 44 Liem Circle in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Campbell was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Peggy Coutsougeras, 49, of Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coutsougeras was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Kenneth Kumberra, 57, of 12770 Gooseberry Road in Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kumberra was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• John Allen, 42, of 606 Scenic Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons and fleeing. Allen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.