NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

With the water temperature still in the mid-40s, cold-water fishing methods work best.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker said striped bass are biting brood minnows on the south half of the lake, south of the Arkansas 12 bridge and into the White and War Eagle tributaries. Gulls feeding on shad are a good indication stripers are in the area.

Try for crappie 20 to 25 feet deep with minnows or jigs around brush or standing timber. For black bass, stick with cold–water lures such as jerk baits, crank baits and Alabama rigs.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports walleye are biting fair in the White and War Eagle river arms.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports trout are biting well on nightcrawlers. Power Bait in bright colors is also working. For fly fishing, try nymphs and scuds in size 12 or 14.

Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold days creating high water and fast flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office reports little fishing activity. He recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms. Try hair jigs for crappie eight to 10 feet deep.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop reports little fishing activity. The best option is fishing for crappie near the old White River bridge with minnows or jigs worked at various depths.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good trout fishing at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons. Try for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms or hard-bodied swim baits. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and cloudy days.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass at Grand Lake with crank baits, spinner baits or plastic worms. Crappie are biting well on jigs or spoons. Blue catfish are biting fair on stink bait or cut bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, spinner baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs. Crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service recommends fishing for black bass with crawdad-colored crank baits around boulders 18 to 25 feet deep. Try Alabama rigs or jerk baits near brush piles. The main lake or the mouths of creek arms are the best places to fish.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff