Obituaries

BENTONVILLE -- Mary Shambarger, age 86, passed away Sunday February 27, 2022, in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born March 6, 1935, in Morrilton, Ark. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jake Shambarger. Mary was born and raised in Morrilton, Arkansas., by her parents, Clifford, and Emma Lee Stobaugh. After graduating From Morrilton High School, she earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Louisiana State University, later earning her master's from the University of Arkansas. Mary's first teaching job was at Cassville High School in Missouri, where she met her husband, the late Dr. Jake Shambarger, a basketball coach. As newlyweds, the two moved to Walnut Ridge, Ark., to teach at Williams Baptist College, where they remained for six years before moving on to Ouachita Baptist University in 1966. While at Ouachita, Mary formed and directed The Ouachi-Tones, an all-female choral ensemble. The group traveled and performed extensively throughout Arkansas, the U.S. and abroad, serving as ambassadors for the university. In 1991, after 25 years, she chose to restructure the group and formed The Ouachita Sounds, an ensemble combining women and men.

While on faculty at OBU, Mary also served as chair of the Department of Applied Music, coordinator of voice and Arkansas governor of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS), and she was OBU's representative for the Arkansas Women of Higher Education. At the time of her retirement from Ouachita in1998, she was the Lena Goodwin Trimble Professor of Music, emerita. The same year, the Mary Shambarger Competition for Singers was established and continues to be held on the OBU campus each February. Mary's other professional accomplishments include producing, writing, and directing shows for Magic Springs Theme Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas; Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville, Kentucky; and Frontier City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She has served as minister of music for Baptist churches in Tuckerman, Piggott and Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

Mary has made investing in the lives of others her life's work. For more than 30 years she served on the faculty of Ouachita Baptist University in the Department of Music. Mary has shown grace, leadership, integrity and faith, qualities she instilled in her students. Mary loved her Sunday school class, her book clubs, shopping, playing cards with her friends, cooking, and dining out, going to the movies, the symphony and beautiful music of all kinds. However, her greatest love was spending time with her family. Mary lived in Bentonville, Arkansas.

She lived near her daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, Dr. Steve Goss (both graduates of Ouachita). She has two grandsons, Chad and his wife Ashley of Bentonville and Jake and his wife Mariah of Los Angeles, California, two sisters, Martha Davis and her husband Jack of Rogers, Arkansas and Marjorie Halbert and her husband John of Nashville, Tennessee, three great grandchildren Adeline, Whit and Juno, and six nieces, Joy Lynn, Debbie, Jacque, Barbie, Christy and Keri. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Bentonville, a member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and the Bentonville Garden Club. Other professional affiliations include the Andante Music Club, NATS, American Choral Directors Association, Pi Kappa Lambda national music honor society, Sigma Alpha lota international music fraternity for women and the Governing Board of Opera in the Ozarks.

Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church Bentonville with a reception to follow in the Family Life Center under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home Rogers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the: Tangible Truth Ministries https://www.tangibletruthministries.com/give/, Bentonville Public Library Foundation https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E252031&id=1, Ouachita Baptist University and please specify the Mary Shambarger Vocal Scholarship Fund, https://obu.edu/development/give.php. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com

–––––v–––––

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Carole Nelson, age 55, of Eureka Springs, Ark., passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Rogers. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only L.L.C. of Springdale.

–––––v–––––

FAYETTEVILLE -- Victoria Wycoff, age 70, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only, L.L.C. of Springdale.

–––––v–––––

LINCOLN -- Gloria Meidema-Abdembi, age 68, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only L.L.C. of Springdale.

–––––v–––––

LITTLE ROCK -- Rachel Vinzant Williams, age 90, passed away peacefully in her home on February 26, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband, Craig Williams, brothers, Dale Vinzant and Bill Vinzant and sister Nancy Trigg. She is survived by her sister Ruth Chestnutt, and sons Roger (Pam), grandson Webb and Blake (Lisa).

Service will be on Thursday, March 3rd at 2 p.m., at Roller Chenal Funeral Home located at 13801 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock. A reception will be held immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rachel's name at The Humane Society of Saline County or Little Rock Compassion Center.

On line quest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes/chenal.

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Maureen Janette Brandolini, 70, of Little Flock, passed away February 27, in Rogers. She was born January 26, 1952, in Oakland, California, to William and Elizabeth (Souza) Stevenson. Maureen was raised in the Hawaiian Islands before moving to California. She met her husband there in 1971. Maureen had been a resident of Northwest Arkansas since 1994. After 35 years in banking, she worked for the Benton County court system. Most recently, she worked for the City of Little Flock. Maureen was a voracious reader, and she enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She also enjoyed occasionally going to the casino, and was known for her cooking. She considered everyone she knew a dear friend, and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, C.J. Marston; and one brother, Michael Stevenson. Survivors include her husband, Gillie Brandolini of Little Flock; her three children: Brian Brandolini of Arkansas, Catrina Mills (Grover) of Gentry, and Alayna Brandolini of Bentonville; two sisters: Darlynne Hall (Michael) and Gerardee Donnan (Daniel) all of California; four grandchildren: Hunter Mills, Logan Mills, Brice Ewbank, and Miles Faust; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Maureen will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements: Epting Funeral Home. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Betty Ione Leis, 90, passed away at her home on February 22, 2022. She was born in Fowler, Kan., to the late Walter and Feryl (Flinn) Marrs.

Her beloved husband of 69 years, Clarence Andrew Leis, passed away on February 13, 2022.

She grew up on the family farm playing the clarinet in the high school band, voted homecoming queen in football and basketball at Fowler High School. After graduation she attended Fort Hays State College. After marrying Clarence Leis in 1952 they moved to Seattle with the Navy and was assigned to service in Guam. After Clarence served in the Navy, they relocated to Fowler, Kan., where he worked for McLellan's Department Stores in Dodge City, Kan., Prior and Vinita, Okla., then Ben Franklin in Coffeyville, Kan. They settled in Rogers, Ark., where Clarence was the second store manager for Walmart. She raised five children, and was active at St Vincent De Paul Church working with the youth 25 years. Along with Clarence they were awarded the "PRO ECCLESIA ET PONTIFICE" award from Pope John Paul II in 1984. She studied and supported Clarence through the diaconate program in which Clarence was ordained in 1993. She worked at St Mary's Hospital in the dietary department and later volunteered at the hospital. She enjoyed her flower gardens, sewing, and making many quilts for her grandchildren. She loved sports and cheered on the Razorbacks by helping the referees with many calls.

Betty was also preceded in death by her siblings, Aileen Bruington, Leola Brown, Guinola Tacha, LaVon Miller and Wendell Marrs; her step-mother, Mabel Furman Marrs, and step siblings, Herman Furman, Elsie Furman Masters and Delbert Furman.

She is survived by her siblings, Alfred Marrs, Warrenetta Fisher and Virgil Marrs, and children, Dr. Dan Leis (Katy) of Rogers, Gary Leis (Pedro) of Rogers, Jim Leis (Janie) of Rogers, Theresa Brauburger (Ted) of Bella Vista, and Greg Leis of Rogers; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5-7 at Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers. A Rosary will be Thursday at 9 a.m., in St. Vincent de Paul Church with Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Live stream viewing of the Memorial Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/SVDPRogers/live_videos.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Building Fund, 1416 West Poplar St. Rogers, Ark., 72756 or Circle of Life Hospice 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, Ark., 72712.

Online condolences can be made at www.rollinsfuneral.com.

–––––v–––––

SILOAM SPRINGS -- James "Jim" Clifton Henderson, 71, of Siloam Springs, died on February 23. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Visitation will be Friday, March 4, at Sager Creek Community Church, from 5-7 p.m. Visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.