‘Obnoxious greed’

Early on his career on the PGA tour, Phil Mickelson acquired an interesting nickname: "Figjam."

It's an acronym that stands for "(Expletive), I'm good. Just ask me."

It was given to him by the salty old pros that bristled at young Mickelson's arrogance and early success. (He won on the tour before he turned pro.) His unshakeable confidence and hard-charging demeanor rubbed them the wrong way. He did not seem to them sufficiently respectful of how hard their game could be.

Mickelson reportedly never liked the nickname, which follows him to this day even as the generation of golfers who gave it to him fade away. Now 51, he is still able to compete with world-class talents half his age. He is among the greatest to ever play his sport. His record, which includes six major championships and 45 wins on the PGA tour, isn't truly reflective of how historically good he has been; for most of his career, Mickelson has had to tee up against Tiger Woods, who is either the greatest or second greatest player ever.

How much better a record Mickelson would have is an interesting thought experiment. Without Woods in the field, he would easily have 10 or 11 majors. But as it turns out, Mickelson finished second behind Woods four times in his career, with the 2002 U.S. Open the only time Woods beat him in a major. (Woods has finished second to Mickelson five times.)

But the Woods effect is not limited to head-to-head matches; his emergence in the '90s likely led to better athletes taking up the sport as well as a more athletic approach to the game.

Before Woods, there were plenty of out-of-shape guys playing golf, even at its highest levels. Woods was not only directly responsible for higher purses but for a better brand of golf. Mickelson had to face tougher competition week in and week out because of Woods.

Had Woods not come along, Mickelson may very well have been the dominant player of his era. But golf wouldn't look the same.

We who consume the product that is professional golf are expected to pick favorites and villains, to root for some and against others. Whether the people fronting the para-social brands are anything like the images they project is beside the point.

Maybe it's not fair, but Mickelson has always reminded me of a type of which I'm too well acquainted; the soft-handed, pink-faced country clubber who's never done a day of honest labor in his life. I can see him by the pool with his G&T and snarky prep school pals. He reminds me--right down to his phony-looking grin--of boys I knew in school. Some of them were talented, all of them felt entitled to the prerogatives of finer creatures.

He's like everybody's know-it-all brother-in-law, as when he explained his less-than-svelte physique to Sports Illustrated by saying, "I've got subcutaneous fat. It just lies underneath the skin, as opposed to visceral fat, which lies underneath the muscle. There's nothing I can do about it." (Though he finally did, and won his first major championship.) Mickelson always comes off like he believes he's the smartest guy in the room.

I understand I don't know him. And some people who do think he's a wonderful guy. Fair enough.

But what are we to make of Mickelson's comments last week about the upstart Saudi Golf League, in which he acknowledged his involvement in helping the league get off the ground and his willingness to overlook Saudi atrocities if by doing so he could gain leverage on the PGA Tour?

Mickelson told Alan Shipnuck, the former Sports Illustrated golf writer who is writing an unauthorized biography of him, he knew the Saudis were "scary m***** f******" but that he planned to work with them anyway.

"We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights," he said. "They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

Mickelson stands to makes tens--if not hundreds--of millions of dollars as a Saudi shill. And he believes the PGA is guilty of "obnoxious greed;" that by controlling the media rights of its players, it's depriving them of "hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of digital content we could be using for our social media feeds."

Others disagree, but for purposes of this discussion, let's stipulate that Mickelson is absolutely right. That means he's willing to throw in with these bad actors because they're the highest bidder. He's selling out to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to fight corporate greed.

To his credit, Mickelson has apologized and hasn't denied the statements, though he says he thought they were off the record. But while it's certainly possible he believed he was just riffing, Shipnuck is a respected veteran journalist who knows the rules. There's no way it was an off-the-record conversation.

And who talks to a journalist writing an unauthorized biography anyway? Shipnuck's forthcoming book is rumored to explore Mickelson's penchant for running up gambling debts and the insider trading scandal he got caught up in a few years ago. Maybe Phil thought he could charm Shipnuck; that wouldn't be smart, but it would certainly be on-brand.

The blowback has cost Mickelson a lot of corporate sponsorships. Callaway, his equipment since 2004, has "paused" their relationship, while the financial network KPMG, one of Mickelson's primary and longtime financial backers, dropped him last week. So did Heineken, the parent company of the Amstel Light beer Mickelson endorsed, and Workday, the on‑demand financial management and human capital management software company that had sponsored Mickelson since 2017.

If you make yourself a liability, you shouldn't expect your corporate patrons to ride it out. Mickelson discounted the moral compromise involved in his transactional play, and he miscalculated. While somewhere someone is seething about the perceived "cancellation" of Phil Mickelson, the truth is he simply couldn't pull off the shot.

He wasn't that smart. He wasn't that good.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.