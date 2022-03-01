Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Jeter to leave Marlins

Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria. A five-time World Series champion during a playing career spent entirely with the Yankees from 1995-2014, Jeter earned election to baseball's Hall of Fame in 2020. Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the full seasons under Jeter, the Marlins went 63-98, 57-105 and 67-95.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Carter's contract extended

The University of Mississippi has extended the contract of vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter (Perryville) with a four-year deal worth $1.1 million annually. The school announced the new deal on Monday, saying it took effect in January. Carter took over the athletic department in 2019."Ole Miss is a special place, and I am humbled and honored to be in this position," said Carter, who played basketball for the Rebels. "I feel a real sense of responsibility to make sure our department succeeds at the highest level." Ole Miss has also launched a $350 million capital campaign to renovate athletic facilities.

FOOTBALL

Art Briles leaves Grambling

Art Briles' tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former Baylor coach said he didn't want to be a "distraction" at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by Coach Hue Jackson. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University," Briles, 66, said in a statement released Monday. "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect [for] the university, and your players." Briles, the father of University of Arkansas offenesive coordinator Kendal Briles, was fired in 2016 by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. ESPN first reported that Briles would not coach at Grambling. It wasn't immediately clear whether Grambling asked Briles to resign or the coach did so on his own.

Raiders, Jaguars in HOF game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game. Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, as will ex-Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli. This will be the fourth appearance by the Raiders in the game and the second for the Jaguars; Jacksonville's previous participation came in the Jaguars' first NFL exhibition game in 1995. Also being enshrined this year from the modern-era players list are LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills and Bryant Young, plus coach Dick Vermeil, and contributor Art McNally.

GOLF

DeChambeau WDs from Palmer

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Monday, saying he did not want to risk further injury to his hand and hip because he wasn't completely ready to defend his title at Bay Hill. DeChambeau has not competed since pulling out after the first round of the Saudi International on Feb. 3. The previous week, he missed the cut at Torrey Pines. "Man, tough decision right now," DeChambeau said in an Instagram post. "I have a lot of work to do to get everything back in order for this week. I just feel like it's too short a time for me to get back to 100%. Right now, I'm like 90%. I just don't want to go out there and hurt myself more and not be 100% for the rest of the season." DeChambeau said he would try to be ready for The Players Championship next week. He said he is able to hit golf balls in a simulator but it's not "comfortable." "It's just not ready yet," he said. He has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left hand. And he said he hurt his hip when he slipped and fell in Saudi Arabia.

Johnson: No Ryder changes

The Americans recorded the biggest blowout over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year, and their new captain doesn't see a need to change much of anything. Zach Johnson was introduced as the 30th U.S. captain on Monday, next in line to try to end three decades of losing the Ryder Cup on European soil. Johnson was still in high school in 1993 when the Americans won at The Belfry. Expectations have never been higher considering their 19-9 victory last September at Whistling Straits behind a young team with staying power. The 2023 matches are at Marco Simone in Italy. "I love going over there and competing. I love stretching myself. I love being uncomfortable," Johnson said. "It is going to be hard. But it's also just a beautiful opportunity to go out there and give these guys an avenue to be themselves and play with freedom and that's kind of how I'm going to approach it." The U.S. team went from eight automatic qualifiers and four captain's picks to six of each when the last Ryder Cup was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and there was so much uncertainty with the PGA Tour schedule. Johnson said it will stay the same for 2023 -- six qualifiers, six picks. He also said the points system would remain the same, with points available this year only at the four majors, The Players Championship and the lone World Golf Championships event now on the schedule.