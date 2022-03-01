100 years ago

March 1, 1922

HEBER SPRINGS -- Following instructions of the court, a jury in the Cleburne County Circuit Court today found Mrs. Grace Carter guilty of assault and sentenced her to pay a fine of $1. It is alleged that Mrs. Carter shot and seriously wounded Columbus Jones last June, using a shotgun. She was charged with assault to kill, but the court instructed the jury that the evidence was not sufficient to convict on such a serious charge... She declared that Jones came to her home and insulted her and that she was compelled to shoot to protect herself.

50 years ago

March 1, 1972

FORT SMITH -- Eldorus Reeder, 21, a Huntsville High School senior, filed suit in federal District Court here Tuesday charging that school authorities won't allow him to attend classes because of the length of his hair. Named as defendants were Myres Robertson, Huntsville superintendent, and John Smith, principal. Reeder said in his suit that the defendants are prohibiting him from attending classes and have told him his grade point average will be reduced every day he is out of school. He asked that the court order the school to reinstate him and permit him to make up his grades.

25 years ago

March 1, 1997

EL DORADO -- Three men who escaped from the Union County jail Feb. 18 were each charged with two additional felonies for allegedly stealing a pair of vehicles while on the loose. William Dean Lewis, 26, Anthony Joseph Lytle, 19, and Gary Lynn Williams, 37, were caught in Texas. They were in court Wednesday before Municipal Judge George Van Hook. "Hopefully, this is the last one," Van Hook said as he advised the men of the additional charges against them. Lewis, Lytle and Williams are accused of stealing a pickup truck shortly after escaping. Authorities say the men jumped from the truck when chased by an El Dorado police officer after they were spotted driving at high speed and blowing the horn. Police say the three then stole a car from a residence. Police said the men were sleeping in the car when captured on Feb. 19 in Schulenburg, Texas.

10 years ago

March 1, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- About 800 students questioned the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff chancellor Wednesday about more than $700,000 in spending that is under investigation by the Arkansas State Police after a recent audit of the Harrold Complex student dormitories. In a sometimes tense meeting, many students reacted to Chancellor Lawrence Davis Jr.'s responses with fits of laughter, sighs of disbelief and sarcastic chattering... Davis defended the spending, telling students that the money was used to fix "deplorable conditions," including mildew and rat infestations, and to provide student jobs in the complex. "There is no money missing, and there was no money stolen," Davis told the standing-room-only crowd in response to questions about the special internal audit report released Monday by the University of Arkansas System.