OTHERS SAY: Putin wants to break Western solidarity

Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal, lawless invasion of Ukraine is the consequence of the former KGB head's messianic vision and numerous Western miscalculations over the past two decades. President George W. Bush looked into Putin's soul and mistakenly found him "very straightforward and trustworthy." President Barack Obama saw a time to reset the U.S.-Russia relationship. President Donald Trump not only refused to criticize Putin but openly expressed admiration for him, while questioning NATO's reasons for being and undermining American intelligence efforts.

Western Europe's energy dependence on Russia and a series of high-level misreadings preceded the waves of Russian troops now trampling Ukrainian sovereignty. Whatever had masqueraded as a cold peace since the fall of the Soviet Union is now a new Cold War. Nor can there be doubt about who Putin is--a smart and ruthless tactician with ambitions to reconstitute the failed Soviet Union.

The NATO alliance and a broader international coalition of the willing must stand strong in a moment that is as consequential as the years preceding World War II. NATO must continue to be a firewall to unfettered Russian expansion, and the international community must provide military equipment, and economic and humanitarian support so that Ukrainians can fight for their country. One analyst put it this way: Putin's invasion is a war of choice, the world's response a war of necessity.

China and North Korea are watching and trying to determine whether the time is ripe for them to pursue their long-standing ambitions to enforce their authoritarian wills on their neighbors.

U.S. troops must not set foot on the ground in Ukraine, which Putin would use as a provocation for full-scale world war, nor is there an appetite in the United States for that step.

For Americans, our politics must end at the waters' edge and push back against the authoritarian strains that fuel Putin's aggression and dangerously infect European and American politics.

The world has tried to flatter Putin, reason with him and otherwise coax him to be what he isn't. Like the fable of the scorpion and the frog, the world has been stung and we all now know who he is.