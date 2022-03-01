Pair of state’s best know targets on their backs

At a glance

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Little Rock Southwest High School

TOP SEEDS Boys: North Little Rock, Bryant, Fayetteville, Bentonville West; Girls: Conway, North Little Rock, Springdale Har-Ber, Bentonville

CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Sheridan High School

TOP SEEDS Boys: Jonesboro, Little Rock Parkview, Russellville, Pine Bluff; Girls: Jonesboro, Greenwood, Jacksonville, Lake Hamilton

There isn't much of a need for North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice and Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift to offer up riveting pep talks or spirited rallying cries for their respective teams when state tournament play officially gets underway today.

There isn't much their ballclubs haven't seen this season.

Both have played loaded schedules dotted with nationally-ranked teams, both have performed in front of packed arenas, and for the most part, both steamrolled through their conference schedules. Preparation for them, at this point, has been ingrained.

But for a pair of coaches who've won more than 800 games and 11 state championships combined, there's no such thing as being comfortable during this time of year. When you're the top two teams in Arkansas, the targets aligned on their backs don't move, they get bigger once postseason plays arrives.

"It took a little while for our guys to realize that hey, we're getting everybody's best shot every night," said Rice, whose Charging Wildcats received a first-round bye in the Class 6A state tournament and won't play until Friday. "We talked about that early in the year, about how things would be. We've got some newer guys that really haven't experienced that feeling before.

"Now it's kind of sunk in for them, and they're like, 'I guess coach kind of knows what he's talking about.' They've experienced a lot already this season, and it certainly doesn't get any easier, especially not now."

No. 1 North Little Rock (25-3), though, has made things look easy at times. The Charging Wildcats, led by McDonald's All-Americans Nick Smith and Kel'el Ware, have won 17 consecutive games and beat all its 6A-Central opponents by an average of nearly 32 points. Of their 14 league victories, only two were by single digits while the other 12 were at least 26-point spreads.

North Little Rock, which is ranked No. 13 in the ESPN top 25, also owns victories over the nation's No. 2 team, Richardson (Texas), the No. 11 (Oak Cliff Faith Family) and No. 13 (Beaumont United) ranked teams in Texas, the No. 3-ranked team in Florida (Dr. Phillips) and No. 4 (Bartlett) and No. 14 (Cane Ridge) teams in Tennessee. Yet, there will be a long line of in-state groups that'll be looking to knock the defending 6A champions off their perch.

Fayetteville (20-6) and Bentonville West (19-6) are the top teams from the 6A-West while Bryant (17-8), which gave North Little Rock trouble in its first meeting, came in second in the 6A-Central. Also, Little Rock Central (16-11), winners of seven of its last eight games, will be looking to get another crack at the Charging Wildcats after losing the past three times they've played, including in last year's state final.

No. 2 Jonesboro, too, has made things look just as simple more times than not in 2021-22.

The Golden Hurricane (24-3), who beat North Little Rock in December, are on a 15-game winning streak and won all 14 of their 5A-East Conference games by an average of 31.8 points, with only two coming by 10 points or less. Like the Charging Wildcats, Jonesboro has defeated highly-regarded teams as well, such as the No. 3 team in Tennessee (Knoxville Catholic), No. 10 team in Missouri (Springfield Kickapoo) and No. 14 team in Mississippi (Southaven).

"I do think our guys are in a good spot," said Swift, who'll lead the Golden Hurricane into their Class 5A state tournament opener Wednesday against Hot Springs. "We played a heck of a nonconference schedule where we saw almost everything somebody could possibly throw at us. Then we went through a conference schedule where the scouting is really intense and everybody's trying to take away your strengths and make you do other things.

"I thought Marion did a good job of that the other night and made us play a little bit different style. But I liked that. The fact we hadn't been behind in a long time, probably since Christmas over in Bristol, Tenn., on another team's home court but found a way to get it done. ... I think our guys are ready."

Jonesboro did find itself in a rare battle last week against Marion. The Patriots led 30-26 with just over three minutes left but were outscored 11-0 the rest of the way. That margin represented Jonesboro's closest conference win of the season.

But Swift isn't expecting the road to a second consecutive Class 5A crown to be a smooth one. Little Rock Parkview (23-3), ranked No. 4 overall and No. 2 in Class 5A, has won 14 straight games while Maumelle (23-4), which lost to Jonesboro 58-56 in last year's final, and Pine Bluff (19-7) are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Marion (21-7) and Russellville (21-7) also figure to be tough outs.

"We're a target almost every year," Swift said. "There's a few programs in the state that are kind of like that, and we're one of those. We always talk about being a moving target, and we never want that target to be stationary because those are the easiest to hit. What we mean by that is on a daily basis, we need to improve just a little bit, and that moves the target a little bit.

"As long as we're doing those things, we'll control what we can control. There's gonna be things out of our control [at the state tournament], and if that costs us a game, we can live with that. But if it's an effort thing, it's a focus thing, if it's a scout thing, that's a little bit tougher to deal with."

Rice knows the Charging Wildcats are on everyone's radar, too.

"The guys have done a good job of dealing with any taunting or any talking that goes on," he said. "We've tried to prepare them all year for that. We'll stress that a little bit more leading up to our game because this is a one and done thing now.

"We've talked about it being three seasons with nonconference being the first, and conference play being second. Now the real season starts, and it's do or did. Everything we've done, everywhere we've played and everybody that we've faced is based for [state tournament] right now."