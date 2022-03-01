They say 100,000 people turned out in Berlin the other day to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Other nations have had protests as well. Including, believe it or not, Russia itself.

From the Associated Press: "From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again Sunday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police."

Other dispatches say these protesters are picked up and carried away about as fast as they take to the streets. Before they're carried off, they tell the press that they don't support the war, and some of them say they don't want their sons to take part. (Word came late last week that some of the Russian soldiers who were captured by the Ukrainians told them they thought they were participating in drills, not an invasion.)

In a remarkable development in a nation in which the government controls the media, celebrities and some TV personalities have signed a petition against the war, and by this writing the number of those who signed it was approaching 1 million. Reports say it is "becoming one of the most widely supported petitions in Russia in recent years."

The people of Ukraine aren't the only brave ones in this mess.