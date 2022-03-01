ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Resilient daffodils expected to bounce back after freeze

WYE — A rural Perry County congregation with only 30 or so members is persevering through the pandemic this month to stage its popular annual floral extravaganza, as was true last year.

The Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival has drawn as many as 10,000 visitors some years to stroll among the seven acres of mainly yellow flowers, located about 35 miles northwest of Little Rock.

The event's 44th version will operate 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily from Saturday through March 13, with a third weekend possible March 19-20 if blooming continues that long. Admission and parking are free, with donations welcome.

"There will be no mandatory covid restrictions," says Bobby Younger, a festival organizer. "For entering the crafts area and the church building, we will encourage voluntary precautions such as masking."

There are reasons why daffodils remain so perennially popular, according to Younger: "They are one of the first blooms of the year. Most are a cheery yellow. They herald the new year for planting and growing seasons while reflecting on other aspects of our lives for hope in new beginnings."

Younger professes optimism about the forthcoming colors, despite late February's chilly weather: "Basically, the cold snap will delay the opening of the flower buds a few days until there is some sunshine. The weekend of March 12-13 could wind up as the best viewing time."

Last fall, Wye Mountain United Methodist Church members planted five new varieties of daffodils. That brings the total of varieties to about 60. The Austin Harmon family began the plantings in 1948. The next year, daffodils were picked and taken to Little Rock to sell on street corners and stores. Funds from the sales helped support the church.

Many visitors to Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival bring their children. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

After Harmon's death in 1965, the flower business languished. Fourteen years later, the daffodil festival was started. For many years, all visitors were welcome to pick a bouquet of a dozen flowers for a small payment. But that often left the field bare of color before the festival ended.

Now picking is permitted only on the final weekend, with a suggested donation of $1 for a dozen flowers. For sale throughout the festival will be a dozen daffodil bulbs for $5. Four types of specialty hybrid bulbs will be available at $15 for a bag of 10. The specialty bulbs sold out in 2021 during the first week.

"As usual, we will have a variety of food trucks, such as barbecue, fried fish, corn dogs and funnel cakes," Younger says. "Our church's concession stand will offer drinks, snacks and a separate booth of homemade food items. A variety of craftspeople, first-timers as well as returning vendors, will set up their wares. There will be live music."

Younger points out that the annual festival "is vitally important to our congregation. Donations help fund the church's local and Perry County missions such as an emergency food pantry, home safety repairs for the elderly and handicapped on limited income, and maintaining the historic church building."

He adds that "congregation members and other volunteers get a spiritual joy each year sharing the flowering field, seeing the smiling faces of visitors, watching families and friends capture joyful memories in photos. The simple and humble things in life can be the most powerful and meaningful for our souls — such as a bright and cheery daffodil."

If You Go

To reach the Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival, at 22300 Arkansas 113, take Cantrell Road (Arkansas 10) west to Arkansas 113. Turn right and continue four miles north to the intersection with Arkansas 300. Parking is also available along the highway.

For details including updates on the blooming, visit Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival’s Facebook page.