Rock Region Metro’s bus driver shortage, explained

The number of drivers who operate large buses on Rock Region Metro's regular routes has fallen 20% since the covid-19 pandemic began about two years ago.

This has led the Pulaski County transit agency to hold off on implementing planned improvements to services.

Back up: why are there so many fewer drivers?

Rock Region's workforce now includes 84 drivers, down from the 105 it had before the pandemic, according to Becca Green, the spokeswoman for Rock Region Metro.

Officials say the loss of staff reflects a national trend of Americans quitting their jobs, nicknamed The Great Resignation.

The transit agency in particular attributed staff losses to an aging workforce, the stress of the pandemic and new protocols for drivers as front-line workers.

How is the driver shortage affecting service?

The bus driver shortage hasn't immediately affected operations because passengers have been slow to return to Rock Region.

The regular bus routes saw 103,952 passenger trips last month, according to statistics provided by Justin Avery, Rock Region's interim chief executive officer.

The number was a modest improvement from the 91,260 passenger trips in January 2021. But last month's total was just more than half of the 199,535 passenger trips that Rock Region saw in January 2020, before the pandemic began.

However, planned improvements have been delayed by the staff shortage.

What improvements have been put on hold?

Changes laid out in Rock Region's R.I.D.E. 2020 plan have been delayed. The improvements include:

Eliminating underperforming bus routes

Creating microtransit zones, which use smaller vehicles to provide on-demand service

Expanding service hours for remaining weekly and weekend bus service Increasing stop frequency to 30 minutes for most routes

A new transfer point in Little Rock at West Markham and Cedar and Pine streets

A new transfer point in North Little Rock at Pershing Boulevard and Willow Street

Extended bus service on Chenal Parkway to the Promenade at Chenal

To fully implement the plan, Rock Region needs more drivers. The agency is holding a series of job fairs in an effort to fill its vacancies, and it's offering bonuses of up to $5,000 if a qualified applicant already holds a commercial driver's license.

