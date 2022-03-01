Rogers School Board overstepped Arkansas Freedom of Information Act law during meeting; attorney takes blame

ROGERS -- The School Board's attorney said Monday he takes the blame for the board violating the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act when it met privately last week with its superintendent search consultants.

The board met Feb. 22 solely to review qualifications of those who had applied for the superintendent's job. The board immediately entered executive session upon convening.

Representatives of Ray and Associates, the firm the board hired to assist in the superintendent search, were present and joined board members in the executive session.

That's not legal, according to John Tull, an attorney with experience defending the state's transparency law.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act states, in part: "Only the person holding the top administrative position in the public agency, department or office involved, the immediate supervisor of the employee involved and the employee may be present at the executive session when so requested by the governing body, board, commission or other public body holding the executive session."

David Matthews, the School District's attorney, said he didn't think to inform board President Nathan Gairhan of that rule when he sent him an email in December advising him on the superintendent search process.

"That's on me," Matthews said. He said he takes the blame for not anticipating Ray and Associates would want to participate in the board's deliberations on the candidates.

"It won't happen again," Matthews said.

Gairhan said Monday he was unaware of that part of the Freedom of Information Act.

The board planned to meet Monday and today to conduct the first round of interviews with top candidates -- again, in executive session. Boards are allowed to conduct interviews in executive session with candidates for the superintendent's job.

After today's interviews, the board intends to choose a few candidates for a second round of interviews. Gairhan previously said he hopes the board will be able to hire a new superintendent at its next regular monthly meeting March 15.

Superintendent Marlin Berry, 66, announced in October his intention to retire this summer. The district is paying Ray and Associates $20,000 from its general fund to lead the national search for Berry's replacement, said Ashley Siwiec, district director of communications.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the district Friday seeking applicants' names and other relevant information.

Ray and Associates, which possesses the information, is working on responding to the request but said it will take some time because it needs to notify each candidate who applied to let them know their information will be released, according to Siwiec. In addition, the firm is working on redacting personal information for all involved, she said.

Under state law, the custodian must set a time within the next three business days to release records that are in use or storage.