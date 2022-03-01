Shelling hammers Ukrainian city





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

The country's embattled president said the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions.

"I believe Russia is trying to put pressure [on Ukraine] with this simple method," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of the hourslong talks that took place earlier, but said that Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions "when one side is hitting [the] other with rocket artillery."





Zelenskyy said 4,500 Russian soldiers had died since the country invaded Thursday, although the claim could not be independently verified. Ukrainian children were among the victims of Russian shelling, he said, with 16 killed and 45 wounded. But he added that the fighting had shown the strength of Ukraine's people, who had experienced as much carnage in the past few days as other nations have seen in decades.

"We stand firm," Zelenskyy said. "Europeans are aware that our soldiers are fighting for our country and, consequently, for the whole of Europe."

Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.





On Sunday, for the second day in a row, the Kremlin raised the specter of nuclear war, announcing that its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers had all been put on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin's orders over the weekend.





Initial talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded without result Monday evening, with both delegations returning from the site of the negotiations in Belarus to their capitals for consultations.

Kyiv is seeking a cease-fire in Ukraine and an end to hostilities, according to Mihailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

"The parties identified a number of priority topics in which certain solutions were outlined," he said after the discussions ended. "In order to get some opportunities for implementation and logistical solutions, the parties are returning to their capitals for consultations."





The negotiators at Monday's talks met at a long table with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag on one side and the Russian tricolor on the other. But while Ukraine sent its defense minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation was led by Putin's adviser on culture -- an unlikely envoy for ending a war.

A top Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the first talks held between the two sides since the invasion lasted nearly five hours and that the envoys "found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen." He said they agreed to continue the discussions in the coming days.

After the meeting ended, Podolyak criticized his opponents in a tweet, saying "Unfortunately, the Russian side is still extremely biased regarding the destructive processes it launched."

Belarus has sought to portray itself as a neutral host for the talks, which were first announced Sunday, but the country's authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has not only aligned himself with Putin but also allowed the Russian leader to launch part of the invasion from the Belarus border, which is only 40 miles from Kyiv. There have also been reports that Belarusian troops may join the invasion.

Both Russia and Belarus were excoriated by Western diplomats Monday at an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, which is expected to vote this week on a resolution that would condemn the Russian invasion. While such resolutions have no enforcement power, diplomats said they could help escalate the pressure on Russia to end the war.

The Russian ambassador to the U.N., Vasily Nebenzya, told fellow ambassadors that the Russian military actions in Ukraine were meant to protect the Donbas, the region in the east where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting for eight years. He accused the United States and its allies of "shamelessly inundating" Ukraine with weapons and inciting Ukrainians to fight.

"The Western countries have created a bubble that could not but pop," Nebenzya said.

APPLYING TO THE EU

While the talks were ongoing, Zelenskyy signed an application for membership in the European Union.

"Pretty sure this is real," he wrote on his Instagram page, where he shared a photo of the signing ceremony.

In a passionate speech aimed at rallying Ukrainians to continue to defend their country and encouraging further international support, he thanked EU countries that have decided to supply arms to Ukraine over the past few days and said he had spoken to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, to urge her to take "even stronger steps."

"We appeal to the European Union for Ukraine's immediate accession under a new special procedure," Zelenskyy said in a video broadcast from the capital, Kyiv. "Our goal is to stand alongside all Europeans and, most importantly, to stand on their level."

The EU wants Ukraine to join the bloc "over time," von der Leyen said in an interview with Euronews on Saturday, although she gave no indication of timing.

Ukraine took a first step to joining the EU in early 2014, but progress toward accession has been slow. Kyiv's turn toward the EU and the West has angered Putin and has helped fuel a conflict involving Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

NEARING KYIV

As the talks along the Belarusian border wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv, and Russian troops advanced on the city of nearly 3 million. The vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles from the center of the city and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

People in Kyiv lined up for groceries after the end of a weekend curfew, standing beneath a building with a gaping hole blown in its side. Kyiv remained "a key goal" for the Russians, Zelenskyy said, noting that it was hit by three missile strikes on Monday and that hundreds of saboteurs were roaming the city.

"They want to break our nationhood, that's why the capital is constantly under threat," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian officials Monday accused Russian forces of launching a barrage of rockets on a residential neighborhood in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing dozens of civilians.

"Today showed that this is not only a war, it is the murder of us, the Ukrainian people," Kharkiv's mayor, Igor Terekhov, said in a video posted on Facebook. "This is the first time in its many-year history that the city of Kharkiv has been through something like this: shells that hit residential homes, killing and maiming innocent citizens."

Terekhov said four people had been killed when they emerged from bomb shelters to find water. And he said a family of five -- two adults and three children -- was burned alive when a shell hit their car. Another 37 people were wounded, he said.

Other authorities in Kharkiv said at least seven people had been killed and dozens injured. They warned that casualties could be far higher.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the treaty that bans cluster munitions, which can be a variety of weapons -- rockets, bombs, missiles and artillery projectiles -- that disperse lethal bomblets in midair over a wide area, hitting military targets and civilians alike. But their use might well mark a new -- and bloodier -- chapter in the battle for Ukraine.

"We are convinced that this was a cluster munition attack," Stephen Goose, a munitions expert at Human Rights Watch, said in an email.

Videos posted to Telegram on Monday and verified by The New York Times show heavy rocket attacks taking place in a northeastern neighborhood of Kharkiv. Other footage shows a large plume of smoke, indicating a possible explosion, rising from nearby residential apartment buildings.

One video shows a rocket lodged in the ground on a nearby street in front of a pharmacy and beauty supply store. Another video appears to show several casualties in the same area.

"Kharkiv has been subjected to massive Grad shelling," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, wrote in a text message, referring to a type of rocket attack. There were "dozens of victims," he added, but the number of casualties could not be independently confirmed.

"Grad," which means "hail" in Russian, refers to a family of short- to medium-range, truck-mounted multiple-rocket launchers that have been mass-produced since the 1960s and are in use by armies across the former Soviet bloc, including Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

"They wanted to have a blitzkrieg, but it failed, so they act this way," said 83-year-old Valentin Petrovich, who watched the shelling from his downtown apartment and gave just his first name and his patronymic, a middle name derived from his father's name, out of fear for his safety.

Russian forces positioned around the perimeter of Kharkiv have been shelling its outlying areas for days but have been largely kept at bay by Ukrainian forces. The bombardment Monday followed attempts by Russian forces Sunday to enter the city. Part of that push took place in the same area of the city where the rocket attack reportedly occurred.

The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals.

Fighting raged in other towns and cities across the country. The strategic port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is "hanging on," said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.

Despite its vast military strength, Russia still lacked control of Ukrainian airspace, a surprise that may help explain how Ukraine has so far prevented a rout.

'FRIGHTENED KIDS'

In the seaside resort town of Berdyansk, dozens of protesters chanted angrily in the main square against Russian occupiers, yelling at them to go home and singing the Ukrainian national anthem. They described the soldiers as exhausted young conscripts.

"Frightened kids, frightened looks. They want to eat," Konstantin Maloletka, who runs a small shop, said by telephone. He said the soldiers went into a supermarket and grabbed canned meat, vodka and cigarettes.

"They ate right in the store," he said. "It looked like they haven't been fed in recent days."

Across Ukraine, terrified families huddled overnight in shelters, basements or corridors.

"I sit and pray for these negotiations to end successfully, so that they reach an agreement to end the slaughter," said Alexandra Mikhailova, weeping as she clutched her cat in a shelter in Mariupol. Around her, parents tried to console children and keep them warm.

Messages aimed at the advancing Russian soldiers popped up on billboards, bus stops and electronic traffic signs across the capital. Some used profanity to encourage Russians to leave. Others appealed to their humanity.

"Russian soldier -- Stop! Remember your family. Go home with a clean conscience," one read.

For many, Russia's announcement of a nuclear high alert stirred fears that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had yet to see any appreciable change in Russia's nuclear posture.

As far-reaching Western sanctions on Russian banks and other institutions took hold, the ruble plummeted, and Russia's Central Bank scrambled to shore it up, as did Putin, signing a decree restricting foreign currency.

But that did little to calm Russian fears. In Moscow, people lined up to withdraw cash as the sanctions threatened to drive up prices and reduce the standard of living for millions of ordinary Russians.

In yet another blow to Russia's economy, oil giant Shell said it is pulling out of the country because of the invasion. It announced it will withdraw from its joint ventures with state-owned gas company Gazprom and other entities and end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Russia and Europe.

The economic sanctions, ordered by the U.S. and other allies, were just one contributor to Russia's growing status as a pariah country.

Russian airliners are banned from European airspace, Russian media is restricted in some countries, and some high-tech products can no longer be exported to the country. On Monday, in a major blow to a soccer-mad nation, Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov, Dasha Litvinova, Robert Burns, Eric Tucker, Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman, Andrew Drake, Lorne Cook in Brussels and staff members of The Associated Press, and by Valerie Hopkins, Steven Erlanger, Haley Willis, Ainara Tiefenthaler, Michael Schwirtz and Matthew Mpoke Bigg of The New York Times.

Newborn twin brothers sleep at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Women care for their sick children at a basement, used as a bomb shelter, at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)



People hold candles and signs during a vigil organized by Amnesty International in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, in Lisbon, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. There was a tense calm Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia's invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)



Ukrainian police rush a traveler to the railway station terminal during an airstrike alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)



Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



People struggle on stairways after a last minute change of the departure platform for a Lviv bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces put on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)











