Prairie Grove man claims self-defense in fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 79-year-old Prairie Grove man is on trial for murder in Washington County Circuit Court. The defense contends the fatal shooting was self-defense.

William Garland Smith of 16181 S. Applehill Road is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 18, 2018, death of Shane Crawford, 62.

Crawford was shot in the back after an altercation at Smith's home during which Crawford punched the older man in the face. The altercation was over whether Crawford could move back into a mobile home on the property, which Smith refused, according to prosecutors. Both men had been drinking.

"You're not going to hear me say Shane had the right to do what he did that day. He had no right to punch Mr. Smith in the face. He had no right to kick his door. No right to do that," said Matt Durrett, prosecuting attorney. "The question is was this defendant justified? Was he right in doing what he did?"

Durrett argued Crawford had left Smith's porch where the altercation had taken place and was walking away. Smith, according to Durrett and police, went inside, retrieved a .22 revolver from the nightstand in his bedroom then returned to the porch and fired a shot that hit Crawford in the middle of the back.

"This is not a whodunit. It's not a how or who, but why," Durrett said. "You'll be asked at the end of the trial, was this justified? Whether or not this defendant had the right to shoot Shane Crawford and to cause his death?"

Durrett said it's not a case of Smith being afraid but rather angry.

But, Scott Parks, the defense attorney for Smith, said Smith shot to prevent being attacked again by the younger and much larger Crawford.

"Shane Crawford committed a felony battery against Bill that day. Bill was 75 years old, and Shane punched him in the face causing physical injury and, because of Bill's age, that's felony battery," Parks said. "Bill was justified in firing that shot to prevent a further attack. He's not guilty of anything. This was Bill's home, Bill's property."

Parks said Crawford was no longer welcome on the property but had repeatedly tried to get into the the trailer he had previously lived in. Smith confronted him about it that day, Parks said. Rather than leaving, Crawford attacked.

"He was 13 years younger, 6 inches taller and had 25 pounds on my client," Parks said. "He knocked Bill back hard."

Parks said Smith used only enough force, one shot, to keep Crawford from coming back and beating him again.

Parks also argued the trajectory of the bullet suggests Crawford was not walking directly away from Smith, meaning the threat may not have been over.

Dr. Adam Craig, a medical examiner at the Arkansas State Crime Lab, said the bullet entered Crawford's back then traveled upward from right to left, striking an artery and several organs in the process. Craig said he couldn't say what position Crawford was in when he was shot.

Durrett argued Crawford could have been running or ducking away from Smith's shot.

Smith was interviewed twice at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"I shouldn't have shot; that was a mistake. I know it was," Smith said in one interview. "But I seen red, you know. It did; it just burnt me up, you know?"

Smith said when Crawford moved out to care for his ailing father, he had moved a daughter into the trailer, but Crawford kept coming back wanting to stay in the trailer. Smith said he wasn't going to kick his daughter out so Crawford could live there.

Smith said only he and Crawford were there at the time of the shooting. Crawford had gotten a ride there earlier. After arguing, Smith asked Crawford to leave and Crawford punched him, according to Smith.

"He clobbered me and, see, I went back and I went for my gun, and he started off and I shot," Smith said. "That was temporary insanity or whatever; I seen red, and I shot. I shouldn't have shot."

Smith told police that had he not been drinking that day, he would probably have grabbed a fire poker or stick of wood rather than going for his gun. Smith said he had popped Crawford in the head with the butt of the pistol during an argument months earlier. Both later apologized for that one, Smith said.

Durrett rested the state's case against Smith at the end of the day Monday. Parks moved for a directed verdict of acquittal, but Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay denied the motion, saying the state had presented a sufficient case to get the case to the jury.

The defense will begin presenting Smith's case this morning.

Directed verdict

A judge in a criminal case may direct a verdict of acquittal on the basis that the prosecution, at the conclusion of its evidence, has not proved its case, but the judge may not direct a verdict of guilty, since that would deprive the accused of the constitutional right to a jury trial.

Source: Staff reports