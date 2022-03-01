Smith selected

to All-State game

University of Arkansas 5-star signee Nick Smith Jr. has been selected to play at the Nike Hoop Summit for the USA Junior National Team on April 8.

The Nike Hoop Summit is the latest prestigious event to select Smith as a participant. It is an international men's basketball game that features the USA Junior National Team against the World Select Team at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

The nation's top high school seniors compete against the best basketball players from around the world who are 19-years old or younger. Eleven of the last 12 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks have participated in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Smith is the fourth Razorback signee to be selected to play in it. Derek Hood played in the 1995 game, while Joe Johnson participated in 1999 and Bobby Portis played in 2013.

The event returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, of North Little Rock, was recently named one of five finalists for the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year. He is also scheduled to play in the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago on March 29.

His teammate and Oregon signee Kel'el Ware was also selected to play in that event.

-- Richard Davenport