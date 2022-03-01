Springdale, Springdale Water Utilities look to work together on projects

SPRINGDALE -- Cooperation between the city and Springdale Water Utilities would serve residents in the fast-growing northwestern area of the city and also help the city save them money, Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

Utility plans call for a 48-inch water main to be built under North 56th Street, which would become Gene George Boulevard as part of city street project.

The City Council, working as a committee of the whole, on Monday gave initial approval to a $1.2 million contract with Olsson, a local civil engineering firm, to design an extension of 56th Street north from Elm Springs Road to County Line Road.

The city's project also would bring street improvements to County Line Road west from Elm Springs Road to Shaw Family Park.

Springdale Water Utilities holds its own contract with Olsson for design of a 48-inch water main to connect with a new main line from Beaver Water District's treatment plant near Beaver Lake, explained Rick Pulvirenti, the chief operating officer and engineer for the Springdale utility. The four cities of Northwest Arkansas would connect to the Beaver line to bring water to customers in the western parts of those cities.

The project also would build a storage tank for Springdale near Shaw Elementary, Pulvirenti said.

The city and utility would save effort, time and money by putting manpower together to buy rights of way from property owners along the route of the road, Sprouse said.

Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance, said the money for the design of the road will come from the city's undesignated funds.

Road construction of the improved 56th Street most probably would come if Springdale residents approve a bond measure for streets in 2023 or 2024, Sprouse said.

Ryan Carr, assistant director of the city's Engineering Department, said the water main will run under the grass median planned for the boulevard-style street.

"They determined it would have least impact on the residents if it is in the middle of the road," Pulvirenti said.

Brad Hammond with Olsson told the Springdale Water and Sewer Commission in November that estimated cost of construction of the 48-inch water main was $26 million. He said firm prices aren't available as the construction and supply markets continue to be erratic.

County Line Road to the west will be built as a three-lane street with a center turn lane, Carr said.

No water main lines will be built under County Line Road, although extensions from the main line into neighborhoods might cross under County Line, Pulvirenti said.