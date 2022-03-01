State Sports Briefs

GOLF

No. 7 UA men move into tie for third

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot a career-best 65 in the second round Monday of the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to help the University of Arkansas men move into third place in the tournament.

Fernandez de Oliveira is at 8-under 134 for the tournament.

The Razorbacks fired a 7-under 277 and are in a tie with Ole Miss at 15-under 553. The two teams are three strokes behind Florida State and Oklahoma State (18-under 550).

Luke Long is in a tie for 20th place at 139 after shooting a second-round 70. Segundo Oliva Pinto (tied for 27th place) shot a 71 on Monday and is at 140. Also for the Razorbacks, Julian Perico (tied for 34th place at 141) had a 71 and Wil Gibson (tied for 41st place at 143) fired a 74.

No. 9 Arkansas women tied for eighth

The No. 9 University of Arkansas women's team is tied for eighth place after the first round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Monday in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The Razorbacks shot an 11-over 295 and are tied with Vanderbilt. Baylor leads at 3 over.

Cory Lopez leads Arkansas after shooting an opening-round 72, good for a tie for 12th place.

Also for Arkansas, Kajal Mistry is at 73 and is tied for 22nd place. Ela Anacona (tied for 37th place) shot a 74, while Julia Gregg (tied for 55th place) had a 76 and Miriam Ayora (tied for 69th place) finished with a 78.

UALR tied for second, ASU 12th in Nevada

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in a tie for second place at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate on Monday in Henderson, Nev.

The Trojans posted a 7-under 281 in the opening round. They are tied with West Virginia and five shots back of tournament leader Saint Mary's.

Arkansas State shot a 4-over 292 in the opening round.

Anton Albers fired a season-low 6-under 66 for UALR and is in third place individually.

Albers is joined in the top 20 by Jansen Smith, who had an opening-round 70.

Magnus Lomholt shot a 72 and is tied for 24th place. Marcel Rauch (tied for 32nd place) had a 73 and Nicolas Horder (tied for 43rd place) fired a 74.

Luka Naglic leads the Red Wolves with a 71, good for a tie for 19th place along with teammate Christofer Rahm.

Devyn Pappas shot a 72 and is tied for 24th place. Felix Krammer (t-31) had a 73. Jack Madden is tied for 74th (78) and Lucas Cena's 79 put him in a tie for 80th.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

UCA's Johnson wins ASUN weekly award

After tossing a third career perfect game to defeat Saint Louis 3-0 on Sunday, University of Central Arkansas pitcher Jordan Johnson was named the ASUN Conference's Pitcher of the Week Monday.

Johnson claimed her second victory of the season with the win, striking out 13.

This season, Johnson has 30 strikeouts in 30⅓ innings, allowing 33 hits and 19 walks.

-- Adam Cole