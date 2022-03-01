Super Quiz: Poetry Titles

1. John McCrae: "In Flanders ----------"
2. Dylan Thomas: "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good --------"
3. Robert Frost: "The Road Not --------"
4. Emily Dickinson: "Because I Could Not Stop for --------"
5. William Wordsworth: "I Wandered Lonely as a ----------"
6. John Keats: "Ode on a Grecian --------"
7. Walt Whitman: "Song of --------"
8. Lord Byron: "She Walks in --------"
9. Robert Burns: "A Red, Red --------"
ANSWERS:
1. Fields
2. Night
3. Taken
4. Death
5. Cloud
6. Urn
7. Myself
8. Beauty
9. Rose