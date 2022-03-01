Super Quiz: Poetry Titles

1. John McCrae: "In Flanders ----------"

2. Dylan Thomas: "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good --------"

3. Robert Frost: "The Road Not --------"

4. Emily Dickinson: "Because I Could Not Stop for --------"

5. William Wordsworth: "I Wandered Lonely as a ----------"

6. John Keats: "Ode on a Grecian --------"

7. Walt Whitman: "Song of --------"

8. Lord Byron: "She Walks in --------"

9. Robert Burns: "A Red, Red --------"

ANSWERS:

1. Fields

2. Night

3. Taken

4. Death

5. Cloud

6. Urn

7. Myself

8. Beauty

9. Rose