Texan faces first Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department launched an investigation after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago, and now a jury will hear some of the government's evidence about the attack.

The first trial for one of the hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions begins with jury selection in the case against Guy Reffitt.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Reffitt was armed with a handgun in a holster on his waist, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armor and a helmet equipped with a video camera when he and others charged at police officers on the west side of the Capitol, according to prosecutors.





"This action caused the police line guarding the building to retreat closer to the building itself; soon after this, law enforcement was overwhelmed, and rioters flooded the building," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Reffitt retreated only after an officer pepper-sprayed him in the face, prosecutors said.

Presiding over Reffitt's trial is U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017. Friedrich already has sentenced nine rioters who pleaded guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume today. The judge said she hopes to empanel a jury to hear opening statements later in the day.

Reffitt "truly is the canary in the coal mine," said Gregg Sofer, a former federal prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas from October 2020 to February 2021.

Philadelphia-based defense attorney Justin Danilewitz, who was a federal prosecutor in New Jersey from 2012-17, said a conviction in Reffitt's case may lead to a flurry of guilty pleas by other riot defendants.

"And that can benefit defendants on occasion because it's better than the alternative if the alternative is a conviction following a trial," Danilewitz added.

An acquittal could inspire other defendants to "dig in their heels" and either push for a better plea offer from prosecutors or gamble a trial of their own, he said.

Reffitt is a member of a militia-style group called the "Texas Three Percenters," according to prosecutors. The Three Percenters militia movement refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British.

Prosecutors believe Reffitt took at least two firearms with him to Washington: an AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol. When FBI agents searched Reffitt's home in Wylie, Texas, they found a handgun in a holster on a nightstand in the defendant's bedroom. Prosecutors say photos and video of Reffitt during the riot show a handgun holster on his right hip, with what appears to be a silver object inside the holster.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Reffitt said he planned to "do the recon and then come back for weapons hot" and sent messages about meeting at a "rendezvous point," according to prosecutors.

"These messages, along with the weapons that Reffitt carried and the gear he wore, make clear that the defendant did not come to D.C. with the intention to engage in peaceful activity," prosecutors wrote.

Defense attorney William Welch has said there is no evidence that Reffitt damaged property, used force or physically harmed anybody.

Reffitt has been jailed since his arrest in Texas less than a week after the riot. He faces five counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, being unlawfully present on Capitol grounds while armed with a firearm, transporting firearms during a civil disorder, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and obstruction of justice.

The obstructing justice charge stems from threats that he allegedly made against his son, then 18, and daughter, then 16, after returning home from Washington. Reffett told his children to "choose a side or die" and said they would be traitors if they reported him to law enforcement, prosecutors said.

"He predicted future political violence in statements both to his family and to fellow militia members, bragged to fellow militia members about his involvement in the riot, recruited other rioters into the militia, and ordered bear spray and riot shields to his home to prepare for further violence," prosecutors wrote.

Friedrich individually questioned more than 30 prospective jurors on Monday, asking them how closely they have followed news coverage of the Capitol riot. The judge disqualified several members of the jury pool who said they would have difficulty setting aside their opinions or emotions about the riot.

Prosecutors expect to call about a dozen witnesses, including three Capitol police officers who interacted with Reffitt and an officer who was in charge of the U.S. Capitol Police command center.

This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

