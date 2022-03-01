Texas LB leans on coach, a former Hog

Makhi Frazier headlights

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs' 75-73 victory over then No. 6 ranked Kentucky caught the attention of sophomore football target.

Linebacker Makhi Frazier, who plans to visit Fayetteville on Saturday, caught the game on TV and was very impressed by the enthusiasm of the Razorback fans.

"The environment was pretty lit," Frazier said. "I want to have a fan base behind me and in everything I do. The fan base is good."

Frazier, 5-11, 205 pounds, of McKinney, Texas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Utah State and Northern Arizona while drawing interest from Texas and Baylor. He's been talking to linebackers coach Michael Scherer about his upcoming trip to Arkansas.

"Coming down there and getting the full experience and getting to know the coaches and the staff," Frazier said of their conversations.

He received his offer from the Hogs on Jan. 27. Arkansas being one of his early offers is big to Frazier.

"It was huge, it was blessing to be able to receive that kind of offer, an SEC offer," Frazier said. "That's one of the schools I really want to go to."

McKinney Coach Marcus Shavers, who lettered as a defensive lineman for the Razorbacks from 2005-07, has talked up his alma mater.

"He has told me about how great the program is, the chance to play tough football in the SEC and how going there was one of the best experiences of his life," Frazier said.

Frazier recorded 75 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles and a pass breakup this past season. He also rushed 12 times for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns while operating out of the Wildcat formation.

"I love to go hit people," Frazier said. "I like to be physical. I like to see how physical I can be without getting a flag."

Shavers believes Frazier is one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation.

"Makhi Frazier is an extremely talented football player, hard working," Shavers said. "I think he's one of the best football players in all of the country. When I say football players, I mean it. I think he's a guy I really think can excel at the next level as a running back and also a guy that can excel at the next level as a linebacker."

When Frazier announced his offer from the Hogs on Twitter, Arkansas fans voiced their approval.

"Everybody was commenting on the tweet, Woo Pig and stuff like that," Frazier said.

Frazier is considering majoring in business and marketing with an eye on entering the real estate field after his playing days are over.

