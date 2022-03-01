Timber firm gives UAPB $50,000

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff received a $50,000 gift from West Fraser Timber Co. to provide scholarships for students pursuing industrial technology management and applied engineering degrees and to upgrade department equipment.

"On behalf of our university, I extend many thanks to West Fraser for its generosity," UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said in the news release Monday. "Careers in engineering are among the most in-demand, and UAPB is grateful to have a partner that recognizes the importance of ensuring our students are equipped to compete globally for jobs in engineering fields."

UAPB and West Fraser have developed a partnership that continues to be mutually beneficial, according to Chester Fort, West Fraser vice president of U.S. Lumber Operations. West Fraser has hired four UAPB graduates, and there are two students currently in the company's internship program.

"It has been a pleasure for me to work with UAPB and the students," Fort said. "The relationship has been very positive for us and the students. Watching them engage, learn and grow has been one of the highlights of my job. The excitement we experienced as our employees, who are UAPB graduates, helped present this donation was a very powerful moment. We look forward to a great relationship for a long time."

Participants at the recent presentation also included Keith Bradshaw, West Fraser region manager, operations; Ranisha Brown, UAPB alumna/West Fraser environmental health and safety trainee; Andrea Stewart, Dean of the UAPB School of Arts and Sciences; Mike Bonnette, general manager of the West Fraser site at Leola; Charles Colen, chair of the UAPB Department of Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering; Mya Williams, UAPB student/West Fraser intern, Najaah Johnson, UAPB student/West Fraser intern; LaJoyce Curtis, UAPB alumna; Murphy Egwim, UAPB alumnus/West Fraser reliability engineer, O.C. Duffy, Jr., instructor in the UAPB industrial technology management and applied engineering department; and Bradley Dickson, UAPB alumnus/West Fraser reliability engineer.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in the United States and abroad. Five sites are in Arkansas.

The company produces lumber, engineered wood and other products including pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue and box materials, according to the release.