Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs announces state Senate bid

BENTONVILLE -- Businessman Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs filed Monday for Arkansas state Senate District 35, becoming the third Republican to run for this seat.

"The conservative values of our district are worth fighting for in Little Rock," Dees said in an announcement. "The farmers, the blue collar workers, the guys I grew up playing ball with, I want to represent them and their families. They don't want lifetime politicians telling them how to live and what to believe. We need to protect their rights by limiting government."

Dees, 36, is director of business development for Simmons Foods. He holds a master's degree in business administration from John Brown University, along with an undergraduate degree in business management and another master's degree in leadership and ethics from the same university. His father, Kerwin Dees, formerly coached basketball in Prairie Grove.

District 35 is an open seat. Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Sulphur Springs, isn't running for reelection. The district covers western Benton County and northwestern and western Washington County outside of Fayetteville. It includes Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove, reaching as far south as the Morrow community.

The 2022 election will be the first after legislative district lines were redrawn following the U.S. census. Districts were redrawn to equalize populations in them. All 35 state Senate seats are up for election in the first regular election after redistricting. The newly elected senators will then draw lots to determine which half of them get regular four-year terms and which initially get two-year terms. That ensures at least half of all senators will be up for election every election year.

Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, and Gentry businessman Jeff Tennant also have announced their bids for the Republican nomination in District 35. Filing for partisan primaries ends at noon today.

State senators normally serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.