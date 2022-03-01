UA drops mask requirement, now recommends face coverings

FAYETTEVILLE - The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has dropped its classroom masking requirement effective immediately, Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson said in an email to the campus today.

The state's largest university now recommends face coverings "in all campus areas," Robinson said.

UA had required face coverings on campus as a way to try to reduce the spread of covid-19 throughout the 2020-21 academic year for unvaccinated students and, at least in classrooms, through the beginning of the current academic year.

"The rationale for this change includes several factors: the declining COVID-19 transmission rate in our community, the climbing vaccination rates among faculty, staff and students, the shift in CDC guidance, and the fact that many campuses in Arkansas (and in the U of A System) have already gone to similar policies, along with recent guidance from the U of A System president," Robinson said in his message.

The state's largest university had previously eased requirements, on Feb. 17 announcing that masks would no longer be required in dining areas, "active" exercise areas and at sporting events.

Other large public colleges in Arkansas, including the University of Central Arkansas, have also made masking optional.

For a brief time in 2021, a state law prohibited entities like public universities from imposing mask mandates. A court battle halted enforcement of the law, however, and UA adopted a masking requirement in August 2021.