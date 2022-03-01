UA’s Notae racks up weekly national, SEC awards

Up next

No. 14 Arkansas men vs. LSU

WHEN 8 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 23-6, 12-4 SEC; LSU 20-9, 8-8

SERIES Arkansas leads 39-34

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE -- National and SEC honors came pouring in Monday for University of Arkansas guard JD Notae the way he poured in points last week in the Razorbacks' victories at Florida and over Kentucky.

Notae, who scored 22 points to help Arkansas win at Florida (82-74) for the first time since 1995 and 30 in the Razorbacks' first home victory over No. 6 Kentucky (75-73) since 2014, was named National Player of the Week by ESPN and NCAA March Madness as well as SEC Player of the Week.

Along with averaging 26.0 points last week, Notae averaged 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He hit 20 of 44 shots, including 4 of 13 three-pointers, and 8 of 9 free throws.

"Just good to see hard work get a little credit," Notae said of the honors. "But at the end of the day we've got to keep going, keep coming back each and every day wanting to get better."

Notae, the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year last season when he averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 22.5 minutes off the bench, has made the transition to being Arkansas' starting point guard this season.

Going into the No. 14 Razorbacks' game against LSU on Wednesday night in Walton Arena, Notae is averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 33.3 minutes.

Notae is in his third year at Arkansas (23-6, 12-4 SEC), including a redshirt year after he transferred from Jacksonville (Fla.) University.

"It's been awesome watching JD's game grow," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Because his game really has grown a lot.

"I kind of laugh a little bit at that first year, the sit-out year -- what we used to call the developmental year -- because when we put him at the point guard position, he could get reckless with the ball at times.

"To watch his game grow, for all of us, has been really, really cool. I've never coached a player in college who had a week where he was recognized by the conference, recognized nationally by ESPN and then recognized with the March Madness [honor] by Andy Katz.

"That's three really big, national recognition awards for player of the week. Really cool. Good for him on a Monday. Hopefully by Wednesday we'll be back only worried about the LSU Tigers."

Notae, who has 198 made field goals this season, finally got his first dunk against Kentucky. He drove down the lane and slammed the ball through the basket with his right hand with 13:22 left to put Arkansas ahead 44-43 for one of 16 lead changes in the second half.

His teammates, Notae said, had been joking with him about not having a dunk.

"I've been saying I'm going to just dunk when it comes," he said. "I don't really stress about it, it's going to happen.

"I do all the dunks on Instagram and stuff, and I needed to get one in the game. So that was kind of one for them."

It was the 6-2 Notae's fifth career dunk in 127 games and 3,426 minutes and first in Walton Arena. He had three dunks last season -- at Auburn, at South Carolina and against Missouri in the SEC Tournament -- and one during his sophomore season at Jacksonville.

Notae smiled when asked if dunking just isn't part of his game.

"I mean, it can be," he said. "But I'll just be like, 'Nah, I'm going to lay it up. Two points.' "

Musselman said it was a shock to him Notae didn't get his first dunk in a game until last Saturday, because he shows off his athleticism with dunks all the time in practice.

"I didn't know that he hadn't done it in a game," Musselman said. "But not a surprise [Notae could dunk] to any of us."

All eight of Notae's assists led to two-point baskets, so including the baskets he scored, he accounted for 47 of the Razorbacks' 75 points -- 62.7%.

"We put a lot of trust in him and we know we rely on him to do a lot of things for us," Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said. "So it's not surprising to see him put up numbers like that with the work he puts in every day."

Two of Notae's assists were dunks by Trey Wade along with a free throw to complete a three-point play. He also assisted on a dunk by Au'Diese Toney, a short jumper by Umude, a layup by Kamani Johnson and three short jumpers by Jaylin Williams.

Notae's final assist resulted in Williams' basket that put Arkansas ahead for good at 71-70 with 1:22 left.

"Whenever the defense collapses, he does a good job of finding us," Umude said.

The combination of Notae's stats and Arkansas winning 13 of its last 14 games -- including going 4-0 against ranked teams -- should boost his resume for All-SEC and All-American recognition.

"I think he's one of the best players in the country," Musselman said. "He's been a scorer his whole life. He's a natural [shooting] guard that needs to continue to convert to playing that [point guard] spot.

"I thought he made some great reads [against Kentucky] after we addressed a step-back three that we weren't real pumped up about.

"Then he comes back and makes two dimes [assists] to roll men and gets easy baskets for us. He's going to keep getting better, too, because he's seeing the game a little bit different as a point guard of late."

The eight assists against Kentucky were Notae's most in an SEC game and one shy of his Arkansas high of nine against Northern Iowa earlier this season. As a sophomore, Notae had a career-high 10 assists against Kennesaw (Ga.) State.

"Just taking what the defense is giving me and knowing that I have good players around me that I can get the ball to and they can make a play," Notae said of his mindset against Kentucky.

Wednesday night could be the final home game for Notae, but he has an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic if he wants to return to Arkansas his sixth year as a college player.

Notae said he hasn't given any thought to what he'll do after the season.

"I've just been trying to stay focused on this season and what that holds," he said. "Just go day by day."