UCA’s health better at postseason’s start





When the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team returns to Scottie Pippen Court today for its first-round ASUN Tournament game against Stetson, the Bears are expected to have the healthiest roster they've had in about a month.

Since a 93-74 loss at North Florida on Jan. 27, the Bears have dealt with a rotation of injuries that forced them to play with fewer than 10 players for a six-game stretch to begin February. Those numbers look to be rising, as UCA had 10-plus players in two of three games last week, and it's looking likely the Bears will be near full strength against the Hatters.

"I think we're on the mend," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said.

In particular, Darious Hall, Ibbe Klintman, Collin Cooper and Camren Hunter -- all starters this season -- missed some time for UCA (10-19) in February due to injury.

Hall, who injured his shoulder against the Ospreys on Jan. 27, has seen his playing time most impacted. Since the injury, the forward has played in four games. Saturday's loss to Lipscomb, almost a full month after the North Florida defeat, Hall returned to the starting lineup and flirted with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Boone said Sunday that Hall's been "doing well" following the loss in which he played the most minutes in a game in February. The coach also said Klintman has been battling an illness, but that he's feeling better as well.

Klintman played 10 minutes in UCA's loss to Liberty, which followed a 34-minute night against Eastern Kentucky two days prior, and he missed the Bears' 81-72 win against North Alabama on Wednesday. Injuries to two crucial players also happened in the Bears' win against North Alabama, as guards Collin Cooper and Camren Hunter have both missed time.

Cooper was knocked out for the entire game after spraining his ankle in the first two minutes, but he was credited with the start and played 21 minutes against Lipscomb. Hunter, however, remains the Bears' biggest question mark for the ASUN Tournament.

"He kind of got banged up a little bit in the North Alabama game and couldn't play [Saturday], and didn't do much [Sunday], either," Boone said.

While Boone said much of Hunter's status would be decided Monday, he's anticipating the team's leading scorer will be on the court today against the Hatters.

The No. 6 seed from the ASUN East, Stetson (11-18) is making its second trip to Conway this season. The Bears, the No. 3 seed from the ASUN West, previously beat the Hatters 79-75 on Feb. 5 at the Farris Center in the two teams' first-ever matchup.

The Hatters come into the game on a five-game losing streak and are 4-10 on the road this season.

More News

ASUN Men’s Tournament

Hosted by campus sites

All times Central

TODAY’S GAMES

FIRST ROUND

Stetson (East No. 6) at Central Arkansas (West No. 3), 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky (West No. 5) at Kennesaw State (East No. 4), 6 p.m.

North Alabama (West No. 6) at Fla. Gulf Coast (East No. 3), 6 p.m.

North Florida (East No. 5) at Lipscomb (West No. 4), 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

QUARTERFINALS

Stetson/UCA at Jacksonville (East No. 2), 6 p.m.

EKU/KSU at Jacksonville State (West No. 1), 6 p.m.

UNA/FGCU at Bellarmine (West No. 2), 6 p.m.

UNF/Lipscomb at Liberty (East No. 1), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SEMIFINALS

Games and times TBD

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN)



