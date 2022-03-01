Universal themes: Theatergoers will recognize what ‘School Girls’ represents at the Rep

Ashembaga "Ashe" Jaafaru is reprising the lead role in Jocelyn Bioh's "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" as it takes the stage Wednesday at Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Paulina has been the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, with her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant, until the arrival of new student Ericka (Yani Simone), undeniably talented and beautiful, who captures the attention of the pageant recruiter — and of Paulina's hive-minded friends.

It's also Jaafaru's second production of the play with director Sha Cage, who says she's also reconnecting with scenic designer Andrea Heilman, with whom she has worked on several plays and a film or two.

"It's always a joy" to work again with familiar actors and crew members, Cage says. "Directors don't always get that kind of opportunity."

It's particularly joyful considering how short the production period is for this show: exactly three weeks. Normally, Cage says, "you get at least six, seven weeks." Now, in the swath of the pandemic, "it's five weeks — if you're lucky."

Of course, says T'Keyah Crystal Keymah, who plays Eloise, the pageant recruiter, "work starts before that — learning lines, doing research." (Keymah's research even involved a trip to Ghana, which, she notes, is the world's chocolate capital.)

Eloise, Keymah explains, is an alumna of the boarding school, and herself a former pageant winner, "who has returned in high fashion." She and the current headmistress, Francis (Merrina Millsapp), were in the school at the same time, where their relationship apparently was not unlike that of Paulina and Ericka.

Bioh sets things up, Cage says, so it's possible to "imagine the mirror reality: Eloise and the headmistress, the queen bee and the new queen bee."

And, says Keymah, Bioh has also set things up so "you will see yourself, at some point of your life, somewhere on the stage."

That reflects the play's universal themes, which Cage and the actresses enumerate: "Standards of beauty, which the play revolves around; the idea of being something that you're not; self-hatred; sisterhood; friendship; youthfulness; fitting in; leaders and followers. Colorism — that's not just in the African-American community, it's in other cultures. Coming of age. Aspirations. Dreams."

Or, "perceiving of dreams," Keymah suggests. "Will you get it? And what happens after?"

And, adds Jaafaru: "Integrity. Compassion for yourself. What she thinks of herself."

"It's cathartic," Cage says. "We get to go through all of the emotions."

The play is being billed as a comedy, but as Jaafaru notes, "There's a lot of drama."

"That's life," Keymah observes. "You laugh to keep from crying; you cry when you can't laugh anymore.

"Jocelyn Bioh chose humor" as a frame for the weight of the story, Cage says. "She's skillful in not letting us sink into anything too long. The pacing is authentically African; she touches on things but doesn't let you get lost in it."

"It's such a timely piece," Keymah adds. "The subject matters are very heavy, and it's hard to carry this much weight without the humor."

Bumpy, says Cage. Or, maybe a roller-coaster ride, says Keymah. "But she gives you a seat belt." And, extending the metaphor: "At the end, you want to go, 'Again.'"

The conclusion, Cage says, is a bit bumpy, too. "It's not a sugar-coated, Hollywood button-up."

The cast and crew is geographically diverse, comprising locals (Arkansans Verda Davenport and Crystal C. Mercer have created costume designs and textiles, some of which will be on display onstage and some in the lobby) and actresses from Chicago, Minnesota, Atlanta, L.A., New York. "Lots of lineage to Africa," Cage adds, "first-generation, second generation ... "

"And," Keymah chimes in, "pageants."

"The cast is stellar," Cage praises. "They're masters of craft on stage. The chemistry on stage is really magnetic."

Crystal C. Mercer weaves a narrative textile for display in the Rep lobby. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) While she's here, Keymah, whose credits include more than 50 stage productions and 20 films and who has been a series regular on eight television shows, including "In Living Color," "Cosby" and "That's So Raven," is offering a free acting workshop she's calling "Tools of the Trade: What Every Actor Needs to Conduct the Business of Acting,", 6-9 p.m. March 14 at the theater.

It's for actors age 16 and up, at any stage of their career but particularly for "newer actors," she says. It'll focus particularly on the audition process, starting with materials and concluding with presentation.

Class size is limited. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Email bdavis@therep.org to register.

'School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play'