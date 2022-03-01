Van Horn’s Hogs searching for offensive stroke

NO. 6 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

vs. Omaha

WHEN 3 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Nebraska-Omaha 2-6; Arkansas 4-2

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

WEDNESDAY Omaha, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Southeastern La., 3 p.m.

SATURDAY Southeastern La., 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Southeastern La. 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

FAYETTEVILLE -- Judging from Dave Van Horn's demeanor shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in a room inside Dell Diamond, the 20-year University of Arkansas baseball coach was feeling equal parts relief, frustration and possibly even concern.

Relief: Shortstop Jalen Battles had just saved the Hogs' bacon, ripping a three-run home run in the eighth and snaring a line drive for a game-ending double play with fellow hitting star Robert Moore as the Razorbacks survived upset-minded Louisiana-Lafayette 6-4.

Frustration: The Razorbacks struggled to deliver key hits, or frankly much hitting at all, while going 2-1 at the Round Rock Classic, with Battles' three-run homer standing out like an oasis in the desert for a dehydrated straggler.

Concern: Six games is a small sample size, but the Razorbacks are 0 for 10 with the bases loaded and hitting a meager .213, 246th in Division I, after a seemingly unfathomable .180 (18 for 100) at Round Rock with one home run, five doubles and a triple.

Asked about lineup changes for the finale against the Ragin' Cajuns, Van Horn said, 'Just trying to get some hitters in the lineup because we're not hitting. And that's something we thought we were gonna do."

Arkansas fell two spots to No. 6 on Monday in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

But Van Horn is not near as concerned about the Razorbacks' place in the polls as he is the dearth of big hits.

"So far through six games we've won four, but we've scored just enough to win," he said. "We've left a lot of runners on base, and timely hitting, there hasn't been a whole lot of that. We've got to fix it."

Van Horn said different lineup combinations and different players will continue to get looks to find a batting order that will produce.

"We've got a bunch of games coming up," he said. "I'm going to continue to experiment. I just told the team we've got two weeks of non-conference games left and then conference gets going and we've got to figure a lot of things out in the next two weeks."

Arkansas has but 22 runs and its season high of six runs is the lowest through six games in Van Horn's 20 seasons. All but two Razorback teams under Van Horn have scored in double figures within the first six games. The 2008 and 2009 teams topped out at nine runs within the first six games.

The Razorbacks have a pair of veteran outfielders who played well in fall ball and the spring but don't have a hit in Jace Bohrofen (0 for 16) and Braydon Webb (0 for 9), and backup catcher Dylan Leach is hitless in 6 at-bats.

Sophomore Cayden Wallace (.333, 2 RBI) and junior Robert Moore (.304, 1 HR, 6 RBI) are the only regulars hitting over .300. Battles' three-run shot was Arkansas' fourth home run of the season and the first that was not a solo homer.

Battles (.227, 2 HR, 5 RBI) sounded confident hitting coach Nate Thompson and the players would start putting together better at-bats and better production in run-scoring opportunities.

"We just have to come ready to play every day, not taking an at-bat off," Battles said. "It's just ... we'll get there. Thompson will help us out that way and I feel like we'll get back on track."

The Razorbacks' 0-for-10 hitting with the bases loaded has been befuddling. The at-bats include three strikeouts, two run-producing walks, but no sacrifice flies, no choppers for RBI ground-outs.

Arkansas has no sacrifice flies on the season and is 3 for 3 on stolen base attempts. Opponents are 9 of 11 on steal attempts.

Moore and outfielder/designated hitter Chris Lanzilli (.200, 1 RBI) are the only Razorbacks to reach base in all six games, while Zack Gregory (.267, 1 HR, 2 RBI) has reached in all five of his starts. Outfielder Brady Slavens led the team with a .400 batting average before going 1 for 8 with a double and 5 strikeouts in the first two games in Round Rock and watching Game 3 from the bench.

Freshman leadoff hitter Peyton Stovall was hitting .136 with a double and one run scored when Van Horn gave him the game off in the Sunday nightcap and put Gregory in the leadoff spot.

Catcher Michael Turner (.278, 3 RBI) was the only Razorback with a hit in all three games in the tournament.

Stanford lefty Quinn Mathews and two relievers held the Hogs to three singles, by Gregory, Turner and Lanzilli during a 5-0 shutout in Sunday's early game. The Razorbacks loaded the bases twice, including with no outs in the ninth inning, and didn't scratch.

Asked if he could identify what's going on with the hitting, Van Horn replied, "Probably a little bit of everything. A little bit of mental, too.

"I'm seeing guys chase pitches out of the zone that we didn't chase all fall and early spring. Guys are, they're just pressing. They're trying to get two hits in one at-bat. You can't do it. ... Sometimes you have to attack the game a little bit, but sometimes you gotta let it come to you. [I'm] just seeing uncharacteristic things by some hitters going out of the zone too much."

Arkansas' starting pitching has been strong outside freshman Hagen Smith's short stint against Stanford on Sunday, and the bullpen has delivered. The Razorbacks rank 26th nationally with a 2.50 earned run average.

The Razorbacks committed three errors on the rougher playing surface at Dell Diamond but turned six double plays in the tournament and lead the nation with 1.5 per game.