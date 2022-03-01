Walleye on march to spawn

Talk to Arkansas anglers about the best tasting fish, and crappie or walleye may be the reply.

Walleye take the spotlight in March as spawning time for these popular game fish. Their mouths are filled with small peg-like teeth that help them grasp prey and their namesake eyes are equipped with a silvery membrane, called a tapetum lucidum, which helps gather light when these fish are feeding in dark, deep water.

Walleye spend most of the year swimming in deep water, but each spring they move shallow to spawn. This is the time when bank anglers can capitalize on the resource and catch their share.

Anglers near Beaver Lake have quite a few options available for walleye fishing, thanks to the White and War Eagle rivers, which feed the lake. On the upstream end of the White River, Twin Bridges Access at Arkansas 45 can offer an excellent fishing opportunity for shorebound anglers. The area has plenty of walking space to spread out along the bank and cast.

"Anglers can walk up and down the shoreline and look for rocky shoals to cast to," said Jon Stein, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor in Northwest Arkansas. "The males will move up in early to mid-March, and the fishing is usually at its peak by the third week in March."

Stein said the War Eagle River also offers an excellent opportunity for walleye in early spring.

"The access is just downstream from War Eagle Mill where a landowner offers access for a small fee," Stein said.

Another hotspot for walleye in the northwest corner of the state is the tailwater below Beaver Dam. While locally known as a trout-fishing spot, walleye running upstream from Table Rock Lake will be stopped by the dam, which makes them possible targets for anglers who walk in from below the dam. Beaver Dam Access, Bertrand Access and Houseman Access all offer a place to get to the water by foot, but anglers should be aware that a trout permit is required to fish this section of the White River, even if they're targeting walleye.

Stein also listed the Romp Hole Access on the Kings River as another great destination for walleye anglers.

"Table Rock Lake has a tremendous amount of walleye, and some great spawning areas for that lake are right here in Arkansas," Stein said.